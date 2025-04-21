Meadow Walker Poses in Her Lace-Trimmed Underwear in Cheeky Photo
Meadow Walker is keeping things playful and edgy in a racy new shot.
The 26-year-old model, who’s the only child of the late actor Paul Walker, snapped a mirror selfie from a fitting room, striking a confident pose in low-slung jeans and bright red underwear with lace trim peeking through.
She left her denim unbuttoned and paired the look with a crisp white cropped jacket as she let her hair down in loose waves and her phone covering part of her face.
In the second slide of her carousel, Meadow sported a tiny black string bikini that highlighted her toned frame. She dressed it down with a navy L.A. Dodgers cap pulled low over her tousled curls.
The third shot featured Meadow in a bathroom wearing a sheer white cropped tee with no bra underneath as her nipples were subtly visible through the cotton material. She paired it with denim bottoms and went totally makeup-free.
Of course, her followers were all about the sultry look as they flooded the comments section with love.
“Hair looks so good love 😍😍😍,” one fan gushed.
Another added, “Mon amour 💞.”
A third dropped a sweet compliment, writing: “The prettiest lady.”
“Happy Easter beauty!” someone else chimed in.
But it wasn’t all sass and selfies.
Meadow also took a tender moment to honor her late father with a throwback Easter post via her Instagram Stories.
She shared an old photo of herself as a toddler sitting on Paul’s lap. He wore a white button-down and slacks, smiling as he held his little girl, who was dressed in a cream jumper and pink velvet shoes and carrying a basket full of Easter eggs.
Meadow’s recent nod to Paul echoed the heartbreaking tribute she posted back in November 2024, marking 11 years since his passing in 2013.
"11 years without you," she wrote at the time. "I miss you everyday. I love you so much."
She had just turned 15 years old before Paul’s tragic car crash. In that emotional post, she included photos of him holding her close.
A source previously told Us Weekly in June 2021 that Meadow “is so proud of her dad and goes out of her way to respond to people who send letters or express their love of him and his work.”
“She posts tributes to him on social media, keeps in touch with the people who were important in his life and generally acts on the advice he gave her whilst he was still alive,” the insider added.
Additionally, Meadow continues to honor his legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation, which she launched in his memory.
According to the foundation’s website, their mission is to “continue to do the work that Paul started. We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul.”