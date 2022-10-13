Meadow Walker Spotted Crying During Outing With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan
Meadow Walker broke down into tears while at lunch with her new husband, Louis Thornton-Allan.
On Tuesday, October 11, the 23-year-old model was spotted eating outdoors at a New York City restaurant. Walker was seen leaving halfway through the meal, taking a moment to cry before returning to the table and later, leaving with her Thornton-Allan.
The star kept it casual during her day out, sporting a cream-colored cable-knit sweater and pair of pink sweatpants. She completed the look with a pair of chunky sneakers and a brown purse. Thornton-Allan followed suit, opting for a neutral-toned sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, rocking a pair of tie-dye socks with sandals during their outing.
The couple’s emotional meal comes shortly after the pair rang in their first marriage anniversary on Sunday, October 9. The model, who is the daughter of late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, took to social media with an adorable commemorative post.
“Happy anniversary my love!” Walker wrote alongside a sweet snap depicting her and her husband posing arm-in-arm. “One year married to you,” she continued, adding a white heart emoji.
“I love YOUUUUU,” commented Thornton-Allan underneath the sentimental post. “My love forever,” he continued in an additional comment.
Amid all the details of the couple’s October 2021 Dominican Republic nuptials, one made headlines — the fact that Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, the model's godfather, walked the star down the aisle on her big day.
"A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions," Walker explained of her big day, noting that many members of her new husband’s family also did not attend due to Covid-19.
"We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal—and honestly it was easy and simple,” she continued, thanking her aunt for helping her and Thornton-Allan plan their big day. “Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."
Page Six previously reported on Meadow’s recent outing.