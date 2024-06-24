Taylor Swift Hits Back at Dave Grohl After He Accused the Superstar of Not Singing Live at Her Eras Tour Concerts: Watch

"That’s because we actually play live," he emphasized. "What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f------ place."

Swifties immediately criticized the Nirvana alum, with one person tweeting of the drama. "Poor guy said whatever he could to get a little attention."

"What does this even mean she plays tons of instruments live lol," another Swift supporter wrote, noting that aside from singing and dancing, she also plays piano and guitar at her performances.

"A legendary musician resorts to talking s--- about Taylor in order to stay relevant," a third person tweeted. "This is just sad and pathetic."