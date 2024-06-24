Taylor Swift Hits Back at Dave Grohl After He Accused the Superstar of Not Singing Live at Her Eras Tour Concerts: Watch
Look what you made her do!
After the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl appeared to shade Taylor Swift by accusing her of not singing live, the "Karma" crooner addressed the false speculation during her Sunday, June 23, concert at London's Wembley Stadium.
During her Folklore/Evermore set, the blonde beauty, 34, told the crowd of their standing ovation, "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much."
"And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it," added Swift.
Grohl's remarks came one day earlier while his band played at London Stadium.
"I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," said the rocker, 55. "So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f------ errors as well."
"That’s because we actually play live," he emphasized. "What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f------ place."
Swifties immediately criticized the Nirvana alum, with one person tweeting of the drama. "Poor guy said whatever he could to get a little attention."
"What does this even mean she plays tons of instruments live lol," another Swift supporter wrote, noting that aside from singing and dancing, she also plays piano and guitar at her performances.
"A legendary musician resorts to talking s--- about Taylor in order to stay relevant," a third person tweeted. "This is just sad and pathetic."
Swift didn't let Grohl's words ruin her fun, as during her third show at Wembley Stadium this year, she shocked fans by having boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, come out on stage dressed as one of her backup dancers.
The athlete, who donned a tux and a black top hat for the bit, picked the Grammy winner up off the floor and participated in the short skit that occurs before the superstar sings "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
Other viral moments from her weekend in London included her duet with Gracie Abrams and the slew of celebrities that came out to see Swift's show, such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Greta Gerwig and Tom Cruise.
In addition, Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, came out to see the first two performances. The spouses were spotted singing along and trading friendships bracelets with fans, and at the Saturday, June 22 show, Jason showed his support by wearing Eras Tour merchandise.