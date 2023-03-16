Meg Ryan: The Real Reason She Vanished From Hollywood

She first wowed audiences in 1989, starring across from comedian Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally and captured the world’s attention with the famous delicatessen scene where she fakes an orgasm and the woman at the next table says, “I’ll have what she’s having!”

After that, the hits rolled in, one after the other. She wed handsome actor Dennis Quaid on Valentine’s Day 1991, and welcomed son Jack on April 24, 1992.

Ryan's life looked like a fairy tale. But behind the scenes, there were dark clouds. In 1999, she began a red-hot affair with Aussie actor Russell Crowe, her co-star in the 2000 film Proof of Life — and her squeaky-clean image took a nosedive. “I know what it’s like to be the ‘scarlet woman,’” she said at the time.