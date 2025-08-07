Megan Fox Was 'Fuming' After Someone Told Machine Gun Kelly He's a 'Good Dad' for Holding Newborn Daughter Saga
Even though exes Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are amicable, things do sometimes get tense.
On the Thursday, August 7, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the rockstar, 35, recounted a moment when the actress, 39, recently got angry with him.
"Someone the other day was like, 'You're such a good dad,' just because I was holding the baby or something like that," he recalled of cuddling his 4-month-old daughter, Saga. "She was fuming, like, 'Nah.'"
Nonetheless, when host Jenna Bush Hager congratulated MGK on his newborn baby, the singer gave all credit to his former flame.
"I want to detract any of the congrats to me and move it to Megan because she really does all the work," he expressed.
The musician admitted that aside from being the father, Megan calls him the "music teacher."
"She's the one. I just play the guitar and hope and pray that the baby is happy," he said.
Megan Fox Gives Birth to Daughter With Machine Gun Kelly
The exes welcomed Saga on March 27. The "Emo Girl" singer announced the news on Instagram with a sweet black-and-white video holding his newborn's tiny hand.
"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️," he captioned the post. "3/27/25."
Originally, fans thought "celestial seed" was the child's moniker.
"Wait guys. Her name isn’t Celestial Seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready," MGK clarified.
He disclosed the baby's name on social media two months later, this time, with a clip of him playing ukulele as she sat in a rocker.
"Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox," he wrote.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Baby Was an Accident
In a Wednesday, May 21, Instagram Story, Megan revealed that she and her ex were not trying for a child before she got pregnant.
"38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she captioned a video of herself from Overcompensating. "Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings. We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway...watch @overcompensating."
The TV star suffered a miscarriage approximately one year prior to Saga's birth.
Why Did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Break Up?
Megan and MGK split in November 2024 amid rumors of him cheating on her. The couple allegedly separated when the actress found inappropriate messages between her then-boyfriend and other women on his phone.
Shortly after the baby was born, an insider spilled that Megan was worrying over who her baby daddy was flirting with.
"Megan has just had his baby," the source told a news outlet. "The last thing she should have to be doing right now is stressing over what he's posting or who he's flirting with. She went through a lot during the pregnancy, and it's been an emotional roller-coaster. Now, she's trying to focus on bonding with the baby and recovering, but MGK isn't making it easy."