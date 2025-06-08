Megan Fox 'Stressing' Over Who Machine Gun Kelly Is 'Flirting With' After Welcoming Their First Child Together: Source

Fox, 39, welcomed her and MGK's daughter on March 27. Before their new arrival, the Transformers star and the "bloody valentine" singer, 35, ended their on-again, off-again relationship in November 2024, and they are now navigating co-parenting.

"She still loves him and doesn't want to see him flirting with other women," the source continued. "His argument is that he's doing nothing wrong because things between them aren't exactly traditional, but regardless of what label they want to put on this, the fact is they're still spending a ton of time together, and the lines are very blurred."