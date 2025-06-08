or
Article continues below advertisement
Megan Fox 'Stressing' Over Who Machine Gun Kelly Is 'Flirting With' After Welcoming Their First Child Together: Source

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: Mega

Megan Fox reportedly told Machine Gun Kelly to curb his flirty behavior after their baby’s birth.

By:

June 8 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox isn't thrilled about Machine Gun Kelly's recent flirtation with Sydney Sweeney.

After the two were spotted getting cozy in Las Vegas last month, friends are urging MGK to be more considerate of the new mother.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney
Source: Mega

Machine Gun Kelly sparked romance rumors with Sydney Sweeney in May after a Las Vegas event.

Article continues below advertisement

"Megan has just had his baby," the source told a news outlet.

"The last thing she should have to be doing right now is stressing over what he's posting or who he's flirting with. She went through a lot during the pregnancy, and it's been an emotional roller-coaster. Now, she's trying to focus on bonding with the baby and recovering, but MGK isn't making it easy," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox, 39, welcomed her and MGK's daughter on March 27. Before their new arrival, the Transformers star and the "bloody valentine" singer, 35, ended their on-again, off-again relationship in November 2024, and they are now navigating co-parenting.

"She still loves him and doesn't want to see him flirting with other women," the source continued. "His argument is that he's doing nothing wrong because things between them aren't exactly traditional, but regardless of what label they want to put on this, the fact is they're still spending a ton of time together, and the lines are very blurred."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: Mega

Megan Fox was hurt by Machine Gun Kelly’s public flirtation, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider noted that while Fox tries to play it tough, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is "obviously hurting her."

"Her friends are furious and so frustrated that she's letting herself be treated this way," the source concludes. "They think she deserves far better and are begging her to put some distance between them for the sake of her sanity."

Article continues below advertisement

MGK's flirtation with Sweeney, 27, heated up after the Euphoria actress ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino. The two sparked romance rumors when they were seen sharing a cozy moment at the opening of the Palm Tree Club at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas in May. Fans captured footage of the rapper and actress leaning in close to chat and sharing a hug.

Later, MGK shared photos from that night on Instagram, showcasing a cheerful outing with Sweeney, Patrick Schwarzenegger and hairstylist Glen Oropeza. The singer posted a carousel of "v important" images, including a joyful selfie with the trio.

Sweeney also posted a photo of the group on her Instagram Stories, where she posed confidently with her friends while MGK flashed a peace sign.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino
Source: Mega

Sydney Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Article continues below advertisement

Among his snapshots, MGK included a rare selfie with his infant daughter strapped to his chest, hinting at his ongoing commitment to co-parenting with Fox.

Fox first announced her pregnancy on November 11, 2024, revealing a maternity photo where she posed nude, covered in black ink. She also shared a snapshot of her positive pregnancy test.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: Mega

MGK shared photos from the night out with Sydney Sweeney and friends.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," the Jennifer's Body actress captioned the post, referencing a previous miscarriage she experienced with MGK.

Reports later emerged that the couple split over Thanksgiving weekend after Fox discovered "upsetting" material on MGK's phone during their trip in Vail, Colo. An In Touch report, citing an insider said although Fox and MGK have always shared a "very tumultuous relationship," this breakup "may have been the final straw for her."

