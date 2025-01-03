'Devastated' Megan Fox Still 'Loves' Machine Gun Kelly After Split: 'She Just Can't Trust Him'

This is far from the first break up for Fox and Kelly after the brunette beauty broke off their engagement in 2023. "Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," a separate source alleged. "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."

Some people in Fox's inner circle seem to think they will likely rekindle their romance once their child arrives. "She's adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune," the insider explained. "She's got a big heart and definitely wants him in the baby's life. Bottom line, don't hold your breath that these two are done for good."