'Devastated' Megan Fox Still 'Loves' Machine Gun Kelly After Split: 'She Just Can't Trust Him'
Megan Fox is still adjusting to the idea of not being in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly when they welcome their first child together.
According to an insider, the pregnant actress, 38, is is still coping from her the split after allegedly discovering text messages on his phone from other women.
"Megan’s devastated," a source claimed. "Yes, she’s the one who ended things, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still love him. She does. She just can’t trust him."
"Megan feels so betrayed. She can’t quite wrap her head around the idea that it’s really over, even though she says she knows it has to be," the insider added.
In November 2024, Fox announced she and Kelly were expecting their first child together after sadly suffering a miscarriage in 2023. "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned the Instagram photo of herself showing off her baby bump while covered in black liquid.
The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen alum shares kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10 and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The "Bad Things" rapper has daughter Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon.
This is far from the first break up for Fox and Kelly after the brunette beauty broke off their engagement in 2023. "Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," a separate source alleged. "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."
Some people in Fox's inner circle seem to think they will likely rekindle their romance once their child arrives. "She's adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune," the insider explained. "She's got a big heart and definitely wants him in the baby's life. Bottom line, don't hold your breath that these two are done for good."
However, others feel this is the pair's ultimate demise. "Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her," another source said.
The chart-topper, who began dating Fox in 2020, is reportedly taking the split especially hard. "Everything has been a lot lately and he’s been very anxious and wants to escape the whole situation," a separate insider added. "At the moment, he realizes they are definitely over and he’s been very clear with friends about that."
