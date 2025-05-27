'I Was Meant to Be a Dad': Machine Gun Kelly Gushes Over His and Megan Fox's Newborn

They haven’t shared much about where they stand romantically, but the Jennifer’s Body star made it clear she’s drawing boundaries when it comes to her family.

"I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is it’s not for public consumption," she explained during a March 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. "So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

A source close to the pair shared that their main focus right now is their baby girl.