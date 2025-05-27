or
'I Was Meant to Be a Dad': Machine Gun Kelly Gushes Over His and Megan Fox's Newborn

mgk megan fox baby update
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly said he was 'meant to be a dad' as he gushed about his newborn with Megan Fox.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 7:12 a.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t be prouder to step into dad mode again.

During a recent interview, the rapper lit up while talking about his baby girl with ex Megan Fox — and just how much he’s loving fatherhood all over again.

“I’m just so elated. It’s just awesome. They smell so good, you know. I was just meant to be a dad,” he said at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Kelly, born Colson Baker, was scheduled to present at this year’s AMAs, which took place at the glamorous Fontainebleau Las Vegas, but things didn't go as planned.

mgk megan coparenting baby girl
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly is loving life as a dad for the second time.

He only made a brief appearance at the event — just long enough to pose on the red carpet before rushing home to care for his newborn daughter, who’s just two months old.

The “Emo Girl” singer then gave fans a sweet little update about their baby girl, whose name is still under wraps.

“She’s great! She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business,” he said. “Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up.”

machine gun kelly born to be a dad
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

The rapper said being a father is his true purpose.

The 35-year-old artist doubled down on how fatherhood feels right, saying, “I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it’s my purpose.”

The little one is his second daughter, as he shares 15-year-old Casie Colson Baker with ex Emma Cannon.

megan fox mgk relationship status
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly rushed home from the AMAs to care for his baby.

Despite officially ending their engagement, he and Megan have still been spotted spending time together.

Though Megan and the “Bad Things” hitmaker ended their two-year engagement, the pair still appear close. They’ve been spotted together on low-key errands, including a recent run to Erewhon Market where MGK handled the grocery haul while Megan stayed in the car, per TMZ.

They haven’t shared much about where they stand romantically, but the Jennifer’s Body star made it clear she’s drawing boundaries when it comes to her family.

"I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is it’s not for public consumption," she explained during a March 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. "So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

A source close to the pair shared that their main focus right now is their baby girl.

mgk daughter amas appearance
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are focused on parenting right now.

“Megan and MGK are really loving this time right now with their baby girl,” a source told People in April. “They're not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together.”

“They are getting along really well and they have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great,” the source added.

Access Hollywood and E! News interviewed Machine Gun at the event.

