Rocky Romance: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Face 'A Lot Of Ups And Downs' In Their Relationship

*Stll* in love with an emo girl!

Amid whispers surrounding Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s allegedly rocky romance, it seems the pair is working past their issues as they plan to say “I Do.”

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding,” an unnamed insider close with the headline-grabbing couple, who got engaged in January, spilled. “They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves.”