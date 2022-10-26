Rocky Romance: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Face 'A Lot Of Ups And Downs' In Their Relationship
*Stll* in love with an emo girl!
Amid whispers surrounding Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s allegedly rocky romance, it seems the pair is working past their issues as they plan to say “I Do.”
“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding,” an unnamed insider close with the headline-grabbing couple, who got engaged in January, spilled. “They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves.”
While the duo has reportedly put in quite a bit of effort into keeping their romance afloat — working “really hard” on both resolving “their problems” and “to get to the place where they are today” — Fox, 36, and Kelly, 32, still face their fair share of issues.
“It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs,” the insider continued, noting that the “Rap Devil” artist has been “making a lot of effort to be more mature.”
“He’s not always easy to deal with,” the source continued. “He still has this teenage side to him.”
Part of this “teenage side,” the insider elaborated, comes from MGK’s apparent proclivity for partying.
“They have their differences at times where he likes to stay out late and party and she’s okay with going home early,” they explained, noting that a few months back, Fox reached a point where she “was beyond done” with her flame’s antics.
“She was fed up with his BS,” they quipped. “It got really bad between them. He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple.”
Although the Transformers alum “was having a hard time,” per the insider, the state of their romance ultimately “turned around.”