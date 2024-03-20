Megan Fox Tells All: Actress Reveals the Plastic Surgery She's Had — Except 1 Procedure

Megan Fox is finally coming clean about what procedures she's gotten done over the years.

While on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the actress, 37, said she got a nose job in her 20s.

“That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible,” she told the podcast host. “Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then.”