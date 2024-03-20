Megan Fox Tells All: Actress Reveals the Plastic Surgery She's Had — Except 1 Procedure
Megan Fox is finally coming clean about what procedures she's gotten done over the years.
While on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the actress, 37, said she got a nose job in her 20s.
“That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible,” she told the podcast host. “Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then.”
Additionally, she got her b------ augmented around the age of 21 or 22, adding that she had them redone after b-------feeding her children and another time recently. Fox shares three sons — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.)
She then teased she's had another procedure done, but she isn't giving any more details to the public.
“There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it,” Fox stated.
The brunette bombshell also did clear up the rumors about her appearance, especially since people accused her of looking unrecognizable lately.
“I’ve never had a facelift of any kind,” she said. “So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads. I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done. I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in.”
The Till Death star said she hasn't had a Brazilian butt lift, but she'd be "flattered" if anyone accused of her of getting one.
“If I could I would. I don’t have the extra body fat,” she said of the procedure, which takes fat from the stomach and relocates it to one's buttocks.
Fox admitted if she did opt in one day, she would show off the results.
“I’m going to walk through a park and I’m going to turn around and everyone is going to be whispering and laughing and talking,” she said. “Like a circus freak.”
Despite going under the knife multiple times, Fox confessed she isn't a fan of getting work done.
“I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia,” she said.
“I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia,” Fox said, adding that she'll ask her doctors “if they’ve seen any omens if they saw any owls, crows, if anyone stepped on a spider, if there’s any dead insects.”