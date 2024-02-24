From Teen Star to Bombshell! See Megan Fox's Complete Transformation Over the Years: Photos
Megan Fox continues to be ageless!
The Till Death actress, 37, first burst onto the scene in 2003 starring alongside Kelly Ripa in the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. In the decades since, Fox has become one of Hollywood's most unique beauties.
Although the Johnny & Clyde alum has been known as a "s-- symbol," it's not a label Fox identified with. "It pisses me off when people f------ say that," she admitted in a 2009 interview. "That's b-------. You wouldn't be working if you weren’t attractive. Hollywood is the most superficial thing you could possibly be a part of and if I weren’t attractive I wouldn’t be working at all."
Despite becoming one of the most gorgeous people in Hollywood, Fox recently clapped back at haters after she was criticized for her changing looks while hanging out with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
"Oh my god guys look how different I…dont look at all,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️.”
The Tennessee native has always been one to rebel against people's expectations of her, especially when it comes to following in line with her piers in Tinseltown.
"If I had been a typical starlet and said all the right things, I wouldn't have escalated to this level. I sit down and do an interview and I talk like a person and that, for some reason, is shocking," Fox said in a separate interview from 2009. "All women in Hollywood are known as s-- symbols. You're sold, and it's based on s--. That's OK, if you know how to use it."
Scroll through the gallery to see Megan Fox's complete transformation over the years:
Fox looked fresh faced while posing on the red carpet in 2007.
The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress glowed while on a causal outing in 2008.
In 2009, Fox let her brunette locks flow as she stepped out in a purple dress and yellow sweater combo.
The Transformers star stepped into her bombshell persona while striking a pose on the red carpet in 2014.
Fox showed off her toned body while posing for photographers in 2018.
The mother-of-three stunned in a sheer dress for the VMA's in 2021.
