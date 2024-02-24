From Teen Star to Bombshell! See Megan Fox's Complete Transformation Over the Years: Photos

Although the Johnny & Clyde alum has been known as a "s-- symbol," it's not a label Fox identified with. "It pisses me off when people f------ say that," she admitted in a 2009 interview. "That's b-------. You wouldn't be working if you weren’t attractive. Hollywood is the most superficial thing you could possibly be a part of and if I weren’t attractive I wouldn’t be working at all."

Despite becoming one of the most gorgeous people in Hollywood, Fox recently clapped back at haters after she was criticized for her changing looks while hanging out with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"Oh my god guys look how different I…dont look at all,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻‍♀️.”