Megan Fox Claps Back at Haters Who Claimed She Looked Unrecognizable at Super Bowl After-Party

Feb. 15 2024, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Megan Fox wasn’t going to let her haters get the last word!

After fans claimed the star appeared to look unrecognizable in a photo from the 2024 Super Bowl after-party, the Transformers star clapped back at those suggesting she had work done in a Wednesday, February 14, Instagram post.

“Oh my god guys look how different I…dont look at all,” she began. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Alongside the caption she posted more snaps from the night similar to the controversial photo, which featured her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In response to Fox’s caption, fans continued to back their stance that the star appears to look different.

“I guess fillers finally got to the brain,” one user penned, while another said, “Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS? 😂😂😂”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.

“People have been saying you look different for like the past two years because… you look different 🤷🏻‍♀️ it wasn’t just this photo,” a third individual wrote.

Some people even compared the brunette beauty to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

“Are u Kim Kardashian or Megan?” one person questioned, while another stated, “I can’t be the only one that thinks Megan looks very similar to Kim all of a sudden!”

Others took offense to the actress’ comment about Ukrainian women.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2024 Super Bowl after-party.

Megan Fox
“I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood,” one person pointed out, while another added, “Distasteful comment about Ukraine.”

Although many slammed Fox, some of her supporters came to her defense.

“Society builds women up just to tear them down. You are GORGEOUS. Period. End of story 🤍,” someone penned, as a second noted, “If people miss ‘Transformers Megan Fox’ so much, they can just watch that movie.”

As OK! previously reported, when the original photo went viral, Fox received similar comments about her appearance, with some even claiming drugs may be the reason behind her new look.

"Don’t do drugs kids," one critic said, with another ridiculing, "Megan Fox got around that d--- MGK and ruined her whole image AND face…..a face card that everyone felt would NEVER decline ….man, look what a drug head would do to your perfectly fine life."

"There's no way that's Megan Fox..." another declared, as one more shared, "I did not recognize Megan Fox.”

