Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable Again at 2024 People's Choice Awards: 'What Did She Do to Herself?'
Megan Fox looks unrecognizable once again. During the Sunday, February 18, People's Choice Awards, the actress, who wore a white dress and a black choker, while presenting alongside Joe Manganiello, gave viewers something to talk about when she showed off her goth look.
One person wrote, "Megan Fox looks like the bride of Chucky #PeoplesChoiceAwards," while another said, "Megan Fox is about as charismatic as a bowl of pudding with raisins. #PeoplesChoiceAwards."
A third person added, "Dude, is Megan Fox ok? #PeoplesChoiceAwards."
A fourth person asked: "What the h--- did Megan Fox do to herself? She looks like a Kardashian."
This is hardly the first time Fox, 37, has sparked concerns about her appearance.
As OK! previously reported, the Transformers alum, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, posed alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.
- Megan Fox Claps Back at Haters Who Claimed She Looked Unrecognizable at Super Bowl After-Party
- Bikini-Clad Megan Fox Highlights Her Voluptuous Curves in Sultry Selfie After Revealing Body Dysmorphia Struggles
- Khloé Kardashian's 'Overfilled' Face on 'The Kardashians' Sparks Fan Criticism: 'She's Looking Very Catwoman'
After the photo went viral, people were shocked at what Fox looked like — but she clapped back at the negative remarks.
“Oh my god guys look how different I…dont look at all,” she began. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️.”
People didn't seem to appreciate her comment though and continued to chat about her face.
“I guess fillers finally got to the brain,” one user wrote, while another said, “Are u Kim Kardashian or Megan?” one person questioned.
"I can’t be the only one that thinks Megan looks very similar to Kim all of a sudden!” a third person added.
“People have been saying you look different for like the past two years because… you look different 🤷🏻♀️ it wasn’t just this photo,” a fourth individual wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though it's unclear if Fox went under the knife, she previously said she isn't opposed to plastic surgery.
“I would encourage anyone [who wants plastic surgery] to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from,” she said. “Because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin — the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you. If, then, you feel, ‘This is something that I want to do,’ then do it. It’s amazing that we have the technology to do the stuff that we do.”