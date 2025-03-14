or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megan Moroney
OK LogoNEWS

Megan Moroney Doesn't Understand Why Fans Pit Her Against Carrie Underwood After 'American Idol' Star's Criticized Inauguration Performance

Composite photo of Megan Moroney and Carrie Underwood
Source: mega

Social media users claimed Megan Moroney would take over Carrie Underwood's spot as the top country star after the latter performed at the inauguration.

By:

March 14 2025, Updated 11:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney is all for female empowerment — which is why she was disappointed to see fans pit her against Carrie Underwood after the latter was ridiculed for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January.

Article continues below advertisement
megan moroney doesnt understand pit against carrie underwood inauguration performance
Source: @megmoroney/instagram

Megan Moroney doesn't understand why fans pit her against Carrie Underwood.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m like, ‘Why am I getting brought into this?’ I’m happy that they relate to my music … [but] I’m never happy tearing down another woman," she insisted in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Moroney, 27, admitted it's "hard to say" whether or not she would have accepted an inauguration performance invite but didn't shame the American Idol star, 42, for doing so.

"I come from a really big family, with each side of the [political] spectrum. And I’ve found that you can’t change anyone’s mind," she explained. "The best thing I can do is love them. That’s what I want to give to my fans, too. My music is there so hopefully they can find comfort."

Article continues below advertisement
megan moroney doesnt understand pit against carrie underwood inauguration performance
Source: mega

The 'American Idol' star was criticized for performing at Donald Trump's January inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

In January, tweets about the situation included, "*Adds Megan Moroney to @Spotify playlist. *Deletes Carrie Underwood," and "the crash out of the Carrie Underwood stats (now Megan Moroney stats) should be studied (and yet it's so fair and I support them)."

As OK! reported, Underwood was criticized for performing for the controversial president, 78, with Ariana Grande, 31, even "liking" a post shading her decision.

MORE ON:
Megan Moroney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
megan moroney doesnt understand pit against carrie underwood inauguration performance
Source: @megmoroney/instagram

Moroney said she's 'never happy tearing down another woman.'

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to Inauguration Day, Whoopi Goldberg, 69, confessed she wouldn't tune in to see Underwood sing but defended her choice to support the special occasion.

"I stand behind her. I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support," she explained on The View. "It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching, but that's just me."

Article continues below advertisement
megan moroney doesnt understand pit against carrie underwood inauguration performance
Source: mega

Underwood hasn't publicly revealed her political views or who she voted for in the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

The day of, the mom-of-two had a bit of a mishap, as while singing "America the Beautiful," the music suddenly cut off for about 30 seconds to 1 minute. During the awkward moment, she encouraged audience members to sing along if they knew the lyrics.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the incident, with some thinking the error was no accident.

"Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" asked one X user, while another wrote, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"

The "Before He Cheats" crooner has never revealed her political views, explaining in a 2019 interview, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins."

"It's crazy," she added. "Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.