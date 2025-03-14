Megan Moroney Doesn't Understand Why Fans Pit Her Against Carrie Underwood After 'American Idol' Star's Criticized Inauguration Performance
Megan Moroney is all for female empowerment — which is why she was disappointed to see fans pit her against Carrie Underwood after the latter was ridiculed for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January.
"I’m like, ‘Why am I getting brought into this?’ I’m happy that they relate to my music … [but] I’m never happy tearing down another woman," she insisted in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Moroney, 27, admitted it's "hard to say" whether or not she would have accepted an inauguration performance invite but didn't shame the American Idol star, 42, for doing so.
"I come from a really big family, with each side of the [political] spectrum. And I’ve found that you can’t change anyone’s mind," she explained. "The best thing I can do is love them. That’s what I want to give to my fans, too. My music is there so hopefully they can find comfort."
In January, tweets about the situation included, "*Adds Megan Moroney to @Spotify playlist. *Deletes Carrie Underwood," and "the crash out of the Carrie Underwood stats (now Megan Moroney stats) should be studied (and yet it's so fair and I support them)."
As OK! reported, Underwood was criticized for performing for the controversial president, 78, with Ariana Grande, 31, even "liking" a post shading her decision.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prior to Inauguration Day, Whoopi Goldberg, 69, confessed she wouldn't tune in to see Underwood sing but defended her choice to support the special occasion.
"I stand behind her. I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support," she explained on The View. "It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching, but that's just me."
The day of, the mom-of-two had a bit of a mishap, as while singing "America the Beautiful," the music suddenly cut off for about 30 seconds to 1 minute. During the awkward moment, she encouraged audience members to sing along if they knew the lyrics.
Viewers had mixed reactions to the incident, with some thinking the error was no accident.
"Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" asked one X user, while another wrote, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"
The "Before He Cheats" crooner has never revealed her political views, explaining in a 2019 interview, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins."
"It's crazy," she added. "Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."