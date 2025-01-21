Caught! Ariana Grande 'Likes' Post Shading Carrie Underwood's Performance at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Ariana Grande 'liked' a post shading Carrie Underwood's performance at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Ariana Grande made her opinion on Carrie Underwood ’s performance at Donald Trump ’s inauguration loud and clear.

The country singer faced technical difficulties while singing at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20.

Ariana Grande liked post shading Carrie Underwood’s performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/spdtLbObr7

“Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (‘Girl, find the note’) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration,” Katz wrote, referencing the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s iconic line.

The post , shared by writer and cultural commentator Evan Ross Katz , featured former Vice President Kamala Harris standing behind Underwood as she performed.

Of course, fans and followers didn’t hold back in the comments section.

“She can’t find the note, but I can find the filler,” one user joked about Underwood’s appearance.

“Is there just one MAGA plastic surgeon?” another added.

Others poked fun at her singing mishap, with one writing, “I cackled when she started singing and then the voice cracked,” while another noted, “It’s giving… funeral energy.”

A separate user penned, “Her cassette tape breaking so she had to sing acapella? The gays did that!!!”