Caught! Ariana Grande 'Likes' Post Shading Carrie Underwood's Performance at Donald Trump's Inauguration
Ariana Grande made her opinion on Carrie Underwood’s performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration loud and clear.
The Wicked star, who previously expressed her frustration after Trump won the presidency, was spotted "liking" a post that slammed the former American Idol winner for her decision to sing “America Beautiful” during the January 20 political event.
The post, shared by writer and cultural commentator Evan Ross Katz, featured former Vice President Kamala Harris standing behind Underwood as she performed.
“Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (‘Girl, find the note’) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration,” Katz wrote, referencing the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s iconic line.
Of course, fans and followers didn’t hold back in the comments section.
“She can’t find the note, but I can find the filler,” one user joked about Underwood’s appearance.
“Is there just one MAGA plastic surgeon?” another added.
Others poked fun at her singing mishap, with one writing, “I cackled when she started singing and then the voice cracked,” while another noted, “It’s giving… funeral energy.”
A separate user penned, “Her cassette tape breaking so she had to sing acapella? The gays did that!!!”
As OK! previously reported, Underwood’s participation in Trump’s inauguration drew backlash even before the performance. The “Cry Pretty” singer later released a statement about her involvement on January 13.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she said. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Still, many fans weren’t impressed.
“People being surprised that Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter is wild. Like girl. The signs were all there,” one person wrote on social media.
Another commented, “It’s outrageous that Carrie Underwood would perform for a president who has caused so much division. The song ‘America the Beautiful’ feels ironic coming from someone supporting such a leader.”
Adding fuel to the fire, her performance didn’t go as planned. Technical difficulties left Underwood standing on stage for nearly a minute before the music finally started. As the awkward pause stretched on, she encouraged the audience to sing along with her.
The incident quickly became a hot topic on X, with fans speculating it was done intentionally to undermine her rendition.
One social media user wrote, "Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" while another fan added, "That was so awkward. Carrie Underwood is a queen."
A third person penned, "Okay, raise your hand if you think they sabotaged Carrie Underwood on purpose?"
A fourth user agreed, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"