or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Ariana Grande
OK LogoPolitics

Caught! Ariana Grande 'Likes' Post Shading Carrie Underwood's Performance at Donald Trump's Inauguration

ariana grande liked post
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande 'liked' a post shading Carrie Underwood's performance at Donald Trump's inauguration.

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ariana Grande made her opinion on Carrie Underwood’s performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration loud and clear.

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood inauguration trump
Source: MEGA

The country singer faced technical difficulties while singing at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BuzzingPop/X
Article continues below advertisement

The post, shared by writer and cultural commentator Evan Ross Katz, featured former Vice President Kamala Harris standing behind Underwood as she performed.

“Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (‘Girl, find the note’) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration,” Katz wrote, referencing the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s iconic line.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @evanrosskatz/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans and followers didn’t hold back in the comments section.

“She can’t find the note, but I can find the filler,” one user joked about Underwood’s appearance.

“Is there just one MAGA plastic surgeon?” another added.

Others poked fun at her singing mishap, with one writing, “I cackled when she started singing and then the voice cracked,” while another noted, “It’s giving… funeral energy.”

A separate user penned, “Her cassette tape breaking so she had to sing acapella? The gays did that!!!”

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood donald trump
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood performed 'America Beautiful' during the 60th inaugural ceremony.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Underwood’s participation in Trump’s inauguration drew backlash even before the performance. The “Cry Pretty” singer later released a statement about her involvement on January 13.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she said. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Article continues below advertisement

Still, many fans weren’t impressed.

“People being surprised that Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter is wild. Like girl. The signs were all there,” one person wrote on social media.

Another commented, “It’s outrageous that Carrie Underwood would perform for a president who has caused so much division. The song ‘America the Beautiful’ feels ironic coming from someone supporting such a leader.”

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood kiss trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump kissed Carrie Underwood after she performed.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding fuel to the fire, her performance didn’t go as planned. Technical difficulties left Underwood standing on stage for nearly a minute before the music finally started. As the awkward pause stretched on, she encouraged the audience to sing along with her.

The incident quickly became a hot topic on X, with fans speculating it was done intentionally to undermine her rendition.

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood vance
Source: MEGA

The country singer shook hands with Vice President J.D. Vance after performing.

One social media user wrote, "Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" while another fan added, "That was so awkward. Carrie Underwood is a queen."

A third person penned, "Okay, raise your hand if you think they sabotaged Carrie Underwood on purpose?"

A fourth user agreed, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.