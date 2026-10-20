Megan Moroney Hints at Romance With Soccer Star Christian Pulisic in New Photo

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Megan Moroney sparked romance rumors with soccer star Christian Pulisic after a new photo appeared to show the singer with him on her phone wallpaper. The country star, 29, was photographed leaving the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, with the image visible on her phone, shared by People. Neither Moroney nor Pulisic, 28, has confirmed a relationship.

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Megan Moroney And Christian Pulisic Spark Romance Rumors

Source: MEGA A photo shared by a fan account showed Christian Pulisic attending Megan Moroney’s Florida concert with a family member in July.

The photo has added to speculation about the pair, who have been linked by several recent sightings. In July, Moroney was reportedly spotted with Pulisic at a Nashville bar. That same month, a fan account on Instagram shared a photo of the soccer player attending one of her Florida concerts with a family member. Moroney also fueled speculation in September when she shared photos on Instagram from a trip to Italy, including a stop in Milan, where Pulisic plays for A.C. Milan. One Instagram Story photo appeared to show her wearing a jersey from his PUMA collection.

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Megan Moroney Previously Said She Was Single

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney shared photos from her Italy trip in September, appeared to wear a jersey from Christian Pulisic’s PUMA collection in an Instagram Story.

In a July interview with Cosmopolitan, Moroney said she was single but shared that she enjoyed having a crush. She also suggested that her approach to dating could change after her tour and European trip. "It’ll be cuffing season, but right now, it’s been so nice to have my friends and family out [with me] and that not be an aspect of my life that is any sort of problem for me," she said. "Life is peaceful. I got a dog in February. That’s what I needed all along — no man, a dog," she said. Moroney has previously been linked to country singers Morgan Wallen and Riley Green. Pulisic, meanwhile, ended his relationship with golfer Alexa Melton earlier this year after dating for two years.

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Megan Moroney Shares What She Wants In A Partner

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney discussed her relationship preferences during a recent appearance on 'ABC’s Nightline.'

Moroney recently discussed her dating preferences during an appearance on ABC’s Nightline. She revealed some of the qualities she looks for in a potential partner, including a surprisingly specific preference. It included that she's attracted to a man who cuts her steak for her. She also said a potential boyfriend having a female best friend was a "non-negotiable" and made clear that she expected honesty in a relationship. "Let’s not cheat on each other," she said. When it comes to asking her out, Moroney prefers a direct approach. "Using your words," she said. "Asking me out with words. [You] would be shocked to find out that that’s not that common," she added.

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney reflected on how her attitude toward public opinion changed as she got older.