EXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift 'Will Never Stop Cashing in on Her Exes' by Referencing Them in New Songs, Claims Insider: She Can 'Find a New Perspective on Them' Source: MEGA Taylor Swift reportedly won't stop writing about her prior romances as she now has a 'different perspective' on them. Aaron Tinney Oct. 11 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift released an expanded version of her latest album.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' may be about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift said: "And everyone in our group just immediately started saying, 'Oh, I've been through that too.'" She added: "And I thought to myself, 'If this has happened to all of us, it's such an interesting angle on humanity and on relationships. And I wonder if I could write something from the perspective of getting this phone call, and really only from the perspective and the side of the phone call of the ex who's been through it before.'" The track has inevitably prompted speculation among Swift's followers about its inspiration, with many connecting its themes to Jonas, whom Swift briefly dated in 2008. But "Patient Zero" is not the only new song sending listeners back through the singer's romantic history. Another track, "Pink Clouding," contains what fans have interpreted as an apology to British actor Tom Hiddleston, 45, who dated Swift for about two months during a heavily photographed romance in 2016. Their relationship attracted intense attention, particularly after The Night Manager star was photographed wearing an "I heart TS" shirt.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift previously dated Tom Hiddleston.

Article continues below advertisement

On the song, Swift sings: "Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry. I didn't wanna let you down. So I left you up there on a pink cloud." She continues: "I hope you realized my kind of trouble wasn't worth it and the way I treated you, you never deserved it. And I swear to God, to this day, I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person." Swift adds: "And I gave you zero reason to believe it. So be it. But it didn't mean nothing. Just 'cause I could leave it. I hope you landed safely on the ground. And I hope you're so happy now." Neither Swift nor Hiddleston has publicly identified him as the subject of "Pink Clouding," while Jonas has not been confirmed as the inspiration for "Patient Zero."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift dated Joe Jonas way before he married Sophie Turner.