Taylor Swift 'Will Never Stop Cashing in on Her Exes' by Referencing Them in New Songs, Claims Insider: She Can 'Find a New Perspective on Them'
Oct. 11 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift may have married Travis Kelce, but her lucrative fascination with former romances appears far from over – with the singer now seemingly turning the relationship dramas of her friends into songwriting material too.
OK! can also reveal sources believe the singer, 36, will "never stop cashing in on her exes" by still referencing them in her new material.
The pop phenomenon, who recently married 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce after their high-profile relationship, has revisited the subject of romance on an expanded edition of her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Fans believe the new single "Patient Zero" concerns Swift's former boyfriend Joe Jonas, 37, whose marriage to her friend Sophie Turner, 30, ended in divorce.
Swift sings: "If you wanna party with somebody who might know about the Devil on his shoulder under his halo... When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go. But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was Patient Zero. I've been there, felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers when the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost."
Swift has explained the song emerged after a gathering at which one friend revealed she had unexpectedly been contacted by the new girlfriend of a former partner.
The woman, according to Swift's account, wanted to know whether her predecessor had experienced similar behavior during their relationship – prompting others present to reveal that they had encountered the same unusual situation.
Swift said: "And everyone in our group just immediately started saying, 'Oh, I've been through that too.'"
She added: "And I thought to myself, 'If this has happened to all of us, it's such an interesting angle on humanity and on relationships. And I wonder if I could write something from the perspective of getting this phone call, and really only from the perspective and the side of the phone call of the ex who's been through it before.'"
The track has inevitably prompted speculation among Swift's followers about its inspiration, with many connecting its themes to Jonas, whom Swift briefly dated in 2008.
But "Patient Zero" is not the only new song sending listeners back through the singer's romantic history.
Another track, "Pink Clouding," contains what fans have interpreted as an apology to British actor Tom Hiddleston, 45, who dated Swift for about two months during a heavily photographed romance in 2016.
Their relationship attracted intense attention, particularly after The Night Manager star was photographed wearing an "I heart TS" shirt.
- Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Her New Single 'Patient Zero' Is About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
- Taylor Swift Fans Think Pop Star's New Song 'Pink Clouding' Is About Ex Tom Hiddleston: Inside the Theories
- Taylor Swift Gets 'Some Pleasure Out of Making These Guys Squirm' as New Album to Focus on Relationship With Ex Joe Alwyn
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On the song, Swift sings: "Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry. I didn't wanna let you down. So I left you up there on a pink cloud."
She continues: "I hope you realized my kind of trouble wasn't worth it and the way I treated you, you never deserved it. And I swear to God, to this day, I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person."
Swift adds: "And I gave you zero reason to believe it. So be it. But it didn't mean nothing. Just 'cause I could leave it. I hope you landed safely on the ground. And I hope you're so happy now."
Neither Swift nor Hiddleston has publicly identified him as the subject of "Pink Clouding," while Jonas has not been confirmed as the inspiration for "Patient Zero."
A music industry source said: "Marriage was never realistically going to mean Taylor suddenly stopped writing about the relationships that shaped her life. Those experiences have been central to her songwriting for years, and they remain an incredibly rich source of material. The difference now is that she can look backwards rather than writing from inside the heartbreak. There is distance, hindsight and, in some cases, regret. That gives her completely different ways of revisiting relationships her audience already knows incredibly well, but her critics are saying it's unlikely she'll ever stop effectively cashing in on her exes, despite having Travis in her life. Taylor also understands better than anybody that listeners love trying to work out who and what her songs are about. Every reference is dissected, every lyric generates theories, and inevitably the people from her past find themselves pulled back into the conversation."
The insider added: "But it would be too simplistic to say she's merely digging up old boyfriends. What's interesting about 'Patient Zero' is that she's taking something she says happened within her friendship group and using her own experience as a way into a much broader relationship story. Being happily married doesn't erase everything that happened before Travis. If anything, being settled potentially gives her greater freedom to revisit those periods because they're history rather than an account of what's happening in her romantic life today. Someone like Tom Hiddleston could hear 'Pink Clouding' very differently from a conventional break-up song. If fans are right about its subject, the tone isn't about settling scores – it's someone looking back years later and acknowledging that another person may have been hurt. Joe may understandably feel differently if people continue connecting him with 'Patient Zero.' Taylor hasn't named him, so that interpretation belongs to the fans, but once millions of people decide a song concerns somebody, their name can suddenly be everywhere again. That's the extraordinary position Taylor occupies. She can write about something that happened years ago and instantly revive a relationship in the public imagination, regardless of how long ago both people moved on. So nobody should expect marriage to close the book on Taylor's exes. She has spent her career turning lived experience into songs, and those old relationships remain chapters she can return to whenever she finds a new perspective on them."