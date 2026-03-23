Megan Moroney Turns Up the Heat in Bright Orange Bikini on Her Friend’s Wild Bachelorette Trip: Photos

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Megan Moroney shared a series of spicy snaps from her friend’s tropical bachelorette trip. In the images, the singer, 28, spilled out of a bright orange bikini with a gold charm hanging from the string fabric. She accessorized with a shell necklace and wore her long blonde locks crimped. Moroney appeared to be standing on the balcony of her hotel room in the stunning shot, which she shared to her Instagram on Sunday, March 22.

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Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney indulged in a tropical vacation.

The "Tennessee Orange” artist later bared her butt in a cheeky brown two-piece as she walked along the ocean. In another photo with her friends from inside of a cabana, Moroney covered up her bikini with a matching brown mesh dress embellished by shimmery discs. She paired her swim look with a brown cowboy hat and beaded necklace with a large, gold flower pendant.

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Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney is her friend's maid of honor.

The star sported the same ensemble as she posed with a drink and held her pal’s hand in the air. Elsewhere in her photo dump, Moroney got glam in a brown mini dress and strappy sandals. Her hair was swept into a messy updo, with money pieces hanging in the front. “Take a shot every time we put our hands up in pics,” Moroney joked in the caption of her Instagram carousel.

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Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney was all smiles lounging by the water with her girlfriends.

Bride-to-be Natalie King gushed over the country singer, who will be her maid of honor. “I have the best MOH EVER!! Love you so much🩷💖🏝️🍸,” the influencer wrote, then added in a separate comment, “Singer by day party planner by night.” Moroney reportedly arranged the bachelorette party festivities, which included custom T-shirts with the groom’s face on them, cups with a sticker of King’s dog that read “My mom is getting married" and a cabana adorned with balloons.

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Inside Megan Moroney's Cloud 9 Tour

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney is on her Cloud 9 tour.

Moroney seemed to take time off from her Cloud 9 tour to celebrate her friend. Just a few weeks prior to the trip, she performed in nine cities in nine days. “I told my team i was gonna play a few new songs & meet thousands of fans a day for 9 days straight for $9… by far the most insane, tiring but rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram. “THANK YOU FOR COMING!!! i loved celebrating the new album with y’all.. it meant the world to me 🫶🏼 the full mini doc is up on my YouTube now.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney concludes her tour in the United Kingdom.