Country Star Megan Moroney Turns Up the Heat in Hot Pink Bikini on Christmas Vacation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney traded in Christmas PJs for a skimpy swimsuit. The country singer, 28, stunned in a hot pink, color-blocked bikini while lounging on the sand on Friday, December 26. Moroney paired her busty bathing suit with a matching pink and white baseball cap as she lay next to the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney spent Christmas by the beach.

She completed her photo dump with several other scenic snapshots, including a balcony view of the water, a fully-lit Christmas tree and a family photo on the beach. The musician also added a black-and-white selfie of herself rustling her damp blonde hair by the ocean. “🎅🏼🩷,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney Teases Tour and Album With 'Cloudmas'

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney stunned in a pink bikini.

Moroney launched a “Cloudmas” campaign for December tied to her upcoming Cloud 9 Tour, named after her third album. On December 24, she launched a music video for her song “Beautiful Things,” dedicated to fans. “On the 9th day of cloudmas… the official music video for beautiful things featuring YOU is out now on YouTube 🥹😍🩷☁️9️⃣💕💓💗💞,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Thinking of y’all this Christmas 💕 i know the holidays can bring a lot of different feelings so wherever you are + whatever you’re carrying i’m sending u love & hugs 💌.” Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour begins May 29, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, and concludes October 1 in Belfast, United Kingdom. The accompanying Cloud 9 album will be released on February 20, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney Dazzles at 'CMA Country Christmas'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney is going on tour next year.

The 28-year-old celebrated the holidays with a performance at CMA Country Christmas of her track “All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy” off her holiday EP Blue Christmas. “Not asking for much! @cma Christmas tonight ♥️,” she teased on Instagram ahead of the show, which aired on December 2. For the event, Moroney donned a red velvet dress with fur shoulders, complemented by sparkly gold stilettos. She swept her hair into a teased updo with money pieces hanging in the front and a red velvet bow in back.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney Dishes on Holiday Traditions

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney performed in 'CMA Country Christmas.'

In a December 2 interview, the blonde beauty revealed her unexpected holiday traditions. “I think my favorite Christmas tradition is Christmas Eve. My whole family and I — my dad makes us watch It’s a Wonderful Life, the black-and-white version — every single year, and he makes chocolate chip cookies,” she recalled. “And then on Christmas Day, we have a lobster.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney is rumored to be dating Nick Bosa.