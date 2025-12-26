or
Country Star Megan Moroney Turns Up the Heat in Hot Pink Bikini on Christmas Vacation: Photos

Photo of Megan Moroney
Source: MEGA/@megmoroney/Instagram

Megan Moroney stunned in a hot pink bikini during a Christmas vacation by the ocean.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Megan Moroney traded in Christmas PJs for a skimpy swimsuit.

The country singer, 28, stunned in a hot pink, color-blocked bikini while lounging on the sand on Friday, December 26.

Moroney paired her busty bathing suit with a matching pink and white baseball cap as she lay next to the ocean.

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram

Megan Moroney spent Christmas by the beach.

She completed her photo dump with several other scenic snapshots, including a balcony view of the water, a fully-lit Christmas tree and a family photo on the beach.

The musician also added a black-and-white selfie of herself rustling her damp blonde hair by the ocean.

“🎅🏼🩷,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Megan Moroney Teases Tour and Album With 'Cloudmas'

Image of Megan Moroney stunned in a pink bikini.
Source: @megmoroney/Instagram

Megan Moroney stunned in a pink bikini.

Moroney launched a “Cloudmas” campaign for December tied to her upcoming Cloud 9 Tour, named after her third album. On December 24, she launched a music video for her song “Beautiful Things,” dedicated to fans.

“On the 9th day of cloudmas… the official music video for beautiful things featuring YOU is out now on YouTube 🥹😍🩷☁️9️⃣💕💓💗💞,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Thinking of y’all this Christmas 💕 i know the holidays can bring a lot of different feelings so wherever you are + whatever you’re carrying i’m sending u love & hugs 💌.”

Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour begins May 29, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, and concludes October 1 in Belfast, United Kingdom. The accompanying Cloud 9 album will be released on February 20, 2026.

Megan Moroney Dazzles at 'CMA Country Christmas'

Image of Megan Moroney is going on tour next year.
Source: @megmoroney/Instagram

Megan Moroney is going on tour next year.

The 28-year-old celebrated the holidays with a performance at CMA Country Christmas of her track “All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy” off her holiday EP Blue Christmas.

“Not asking for much! @cma Christmas tonight ♥️,” she teased on Instagram ahead of the show, which aired on December 2.

For the event, Moroney donned a red velvet dress with fur shoulders, complemented by sparkly gold stilettos. She swept her hair into a teased updo with money pieces hanging in the front and a red velvet bow in back.

Megan Moroney Dishes on Holiday Traditions

Image of Megan Moroney performed in 'CMA Country Christmas.'
Source: @megmoroney/Instagram

Megan Moroney performed in 'CMA Country Christmas.'

In a December 2 interview, the blonde beauty revealed her unexpected holiday traditions.

“I think my favorite Christmas tradition is Christmas Eve. My whole family and I — my dad makes us watch It’s a Wonderful Life, the black-and-white version — every single year, and he makes chocolate chip cookies,” she recalled. “And then on Christmas Day, we have a lobster.”

Image of Megan Moroney is rumored to be dating Nick Bosa.
Source: MEGA

Megan Moroney is rumored to be dating Nick Bosa.

It’s unclear whether Moroney spent the holiday season with her rumored boyfriend, NFL star Nick Bosa. Fans speculated the duo might be an item after she attended one of his football games, but she shut down the rumors in November.

“I'm not dating right now at all,” she told an outlet. “I'm too busy.”

