Megan Thee Stallion Wears Pink Bikini in Hot Photo

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Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans a glimpse of her latest look in a hot pink, lingerie-inspired set. The “Savage” rapper showed off her curves in a bright pink two-piece featuring a delicate lace-trimmed bra and matching high-cut bottoms. Darker pink accents along the edges added contrast to the playful look.

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Source: @THEESTALLION/INSTAGRAM Megan Thee Stallion showed off her curves in a bright pink, lingerie-inspired two-piece in her latest Instagram reel.

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Stallion, who sported a platinum-blonde bob, posed in front of a bathroom mirror while holding a pink phone decorated with a bow-shaped accessory. She completed the look with long, glossy red nails and struck confident poses to show off the outfit from the front and side. The rapper kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “On thee wake up 🫧😮‍💨,” alongside the Instagram Reel.

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Stallion Opened Up About Her Breakup

Source: @THEESTALLION/INSTAGRAM The rapper's new photo comes as she continues to process her breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson.

The photo comes as Stallion continues to process her split from NBA star Klay Thompson, nearly six months after their relationship ended. In a recent interview, the Grammy winner admitted that the breakup caught her off guard and that she's still working through the emotions. “It was so abrupt. I’m in shock still,” she revealed. “I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Stallion told a publication. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever.” For now, Stallion isn't interested in getting back into the dating scene. “I’m not thinking about anything romantic,” she declared, adding that she's “definitely not thinking about no relationship.”

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Stallion and Klay Thompson's Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion admitted that the split caught her off guard and that she's still working through the emotional aftermath.

Stallion announced the end of their romance on April 25, after appearing to accuse Thompson of being unfaithful in a now-deleted Instagram Story. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” she wrote at the time. She also claimed Thompson had questioned whether he could remain monogamous. Despite the painful experience, Stallion has made it clear that someone else's actions shouldn't determine how a person sees themselves. “Somebody not seeing your values doesn’t make your value go down,” she told another publication. “People cheating on you, that doesn't have anything to do with you.” As OK! previously reported, Stallion also admitted that she “lost herself” during the breakup, explaining that the experience initially left her questioning her own worth. The rapper and Thompson, 36, called it quits in April after less than a year together.

Stallion Reflected on the Emotional Toll

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion said she's not interested in dating again right now and is giving herself time to heal.