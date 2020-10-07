The Real Housewives of Orange Country star Meghan King has revealed her son’s cerebral palsy diagnosis in a new tell-all blog post.

The 36-year-old penned an update on Hart, her 2-year-old son with ex Jim Edmonds, on her blog. The RHOC alum shares that she knew something was different about Hart when he was born and that the cerebral palsy diagnosis is something she has been expecting for a long time.

“Although he grew at a typical rate, laughed on time and played with toys,” she wrote, “I just knew something was different.

“All the doctors and therapists told me I was just being an overly cautious mother. I thought I was losing my mind, but I insisted upon an MRI. That MRI confirmed a diagnosis of Periventricular Leukomalacia or PVL which is brain death caused by lack of oxygen. This is often a precursor diagnosis to Cerebral Palsy.”

Meanwhile, King’s estranged husband and father of her three children was not aware of the diagnosis. Speaking to PEOPLE, a representative for Edmonds said: Jim is unaware of any such diagnosis and, if it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first.”

She assured readers that Hart is doing wonderfully, and is “hardly delayed” in any of his milestones, but added that he “has somewhat plateaued in his physical progress which can be very disheartening for a therapy mama” like herself.

Before she began to suspect that Hart has cerebral palsy, her only frame of reference for the condition was her cousin, whom she never saw walk. The single mom now knows that cerebral palsy exists on a spectrum and that “it’s neither shameful nor sad to land anywhere on that spectrum.”

“This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP,” she said. “I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew.”

The TV personality explained how she has spent the past two years researching treatments into her son’s condition.

“I was expecting this diagnosis,” she admitted. “Even though he’s the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t. It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved. Think about it this way: it was as mundane as going through life every day without putting the lid on the toothpaste and then finally, I got to put the lid on.”

Her early intervention and the time Hart has spent in therapy has done wonders for her son. She admitted that if she had waited until the diagnosis to start treatments, she would have lost almost a year and a half of therapy.

“Hart’s new diagnosis really means nothing different and changes nothing,” the mother said. “It just allows him to continue receiving the therapy he’s already getting.”