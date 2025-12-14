Meghan King's Heartbreaking Custody Agreement Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan King is set to experience limited time with her three children under a new custody arrangement with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. Following a Child Protective Services investigation, King will reportedly only see her kids for "a few weeks every summer."

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star agreed to let her 8-year-old daughter Aspen and 7-year-old twins Hart and Hayes live full-time with Edmonds in Tennessee, a source revealed to an outlet.

Source: @meghanking/Instagram Meghan King will see her children only a few weeks each summer under a new custody deal.

Last month, King lost temporary custody of their children after allegedly administering unprescribed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication to Hayes, who has not been diagnosed with the condition. An insider confirmed to another outlet that this incident prompted the investigation by Child Protective Services.

Fortunately, both parents reached a custody agreement just before their scheduled court appearance on December 9. "The custody hearing has been called off, and both sides have reached an agreement that is in the best interests of the children," said Edmonds' representative, Steve Honig.

Source: @meghanking/Instagram The agreement follows a CPS investigation involving her son Hayes.

After the CPS intervention, King was granted supervised visits with her children twice a week while they remained with Edmonds and his current wife, Kortnie. Recently, the kids celebrated Thanksgiving with their father and stepmother, and Jim threw Aspen a Taylor Swift-themed birthday party for her 9th birthday shortly after.

Source: MEGA Meghan King currently gets supervised visits twice a week.

Jim and Meghan were married for five years before their split in October 2019, following allegations of his affair with their nanny. Since then, their relationship has been contentious, with police involvement stemming from a past incident where Kortnie reportedly called the authorities on Meghan for entering their home uninvited.

Source: MEGA Jim Edmonds will have full-time custody of the kids in Tennessee.