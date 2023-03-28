Meghan King's Ex Jim Edmonds Files To Change Custody Agreement, Calls Her 'Unstable & Unfit To Co-Parent'
Meghan King is fighting back after ex-husband Jim Edmonds officially filed to change their custody agreement.
A few weeks after the retired athlete made the request regarding their three children — he now wants equal custody and a more stable schedule — the reality star brushed off the drama while chatting with reporters at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27.
"History can kind of speak for itself. Jim has had three separate mothers of his children, and we’ve all experienced the same kind of thing," explained the blonde beauty, 38, who wore a white and nude dress to the Los Angeles event. "So I’m just gonna let that speak for itself."
On March 13, Edmonds told the court their current arrangement was "impractical and unworkable," so he wanted a more "consistent" schedule in order to spend more time with daughter Aspen, 6, and 4-year-old twin boys Hayes and Hart.
According to docs, the exes currently submit their custody schedule 30 days in advance, but if there's a disagreement over certain days, a Parent Coordinator makes the final decision.
Edmonds, 52, believes they need a stricter schedule, which in turn will benefit the kids and also help each parent better mange their career.
"Jim and [wife] Kortnie [O'Connor] believe Meghan is unstable, unfit, unwilling to co-parent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe," the MLB alum's rep stated. "In addition, they feel Meghan is intentionally creating obstacles in an effort to put distance between them and the children."
The reality star released an official statement in response, claiming she's "been the primary parent and single mother of my children with zero issues except for the ones in which Jim causes."
"His salacious claims are unfounded and will be found so in court," she added. "My children have always been and always will be my top priority."
King and Edmonds married in 2014 but separated in 2019, and the two have been at each other's throats ever since. The former center fielder also has four other children from previous relationships.
Page Six interviewed King on the red carpet.