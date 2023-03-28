Meghan King's Ex Jim Edmonds Files To Change Custody Agreement, Calls Her 'Unstable & Unfit To Co-Parent'

"History can kind of speak for itself. Jim has had three separate mothers of his children, and we’ve all experienced the same kind of thing," explained the blonde beauty, 38, who wore a white and nude dress to the Los Angeles event. "So I’m just gonna let that speak for itself."

On March 13, Edmonds told the court their current arrangement was "impractical and unworkable," so he wanted a more "consistent" schedule in order to spend more time with daughter Aspen, 6, and 4-year-old twin boys Hayes and Hart.