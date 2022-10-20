'RHOC' Star Meghan King Reveals She Is Having 'The Most Incredible Sex' With Her Mysterious New Beau: 'I'm So Mindblown By This'
Meghan King is dishing the spicy details of her sex life!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed she's been dating a mysterious new man, whom she's nicknamed "Kenny," and the reality star has no complaints about the intimate side of their relationship.
"It was the most incredible sex I’ve ever had – I’m not exaggerating," the 38-year-old shared on her podcast on Tuesday, October 18.
"I’m so mind-blown by this that right before I got on my plane to come back, I called him," she added. "I said, ‘I don’t understand. Why is the sex so good? Is this about lust?’"
Despite the relationship being fairly new, King spilled that the duo has been good friends for several years, making it easy for their feelings to evolve into something romantic.
"I think I’m in love with Kenny," King confessed of their whirlwind romance, adding that everything has been "easy" since they started dating. She also revealed she believed their bond wasn't just about "lust," but that it was "the real deal" for her.
"I know this is new, I know I love love, I’m super scared, but I’ve heard of stories like this before and I’m very hopeful," she continued. "So there you have it."
This tantalizing new romance comes months after she officially annulled her marriage with Cuffe Biden, and four years after her tumultuous split from her ex-husband Jim Edmonds. The former couple shares 5-year-old daughter, Aspen, as well as twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4.
As OK! previously reported, the television personality called out her ex for refusing to invite their children to his recent wedding in Lake Como, Italy.
King noted their kids, "don’t even have passports and he didn't ask me to get them a passport," in an interview with podcast guest Heather McDonald, adding Edmonds even invited the family nanny along on the lavish trip. "There was [sic] no kids to nanny at the wedding!"