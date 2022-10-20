'RHOC' Star Meghan King Reveals She Is Having 'The Most Incredible Sex' With Her Mysterious New Beau: 'I'm So Mindblown By This'

Despite the relationship being fairly new, King spilled that the duo has been good friends for several years, making it easy for their feelings to evolve into something romantic.

"I think I’m in love with Kenny," King confessed of their whirlwind romance, adding that everything has been "easy" since they started dating. She also revealed she believed their bond wasn't just about "lust," but that it was "the real deal" for her.

MEGHAN KING INSISTS EX CUFFE BIDEN OWENS WAS THE ONE WHO PUSHED FOR WEDDING: 'I NEVER EVENT WANTED TO GET MARRIED AGAIN'

"I know this is new, I know I love love, I’m super scared, but I’ve heard of stories like this before and I’m very hopeful," she continued. "So there you have it."