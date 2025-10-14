ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle Fails to Confirm Season 3 of Netflix Series as She Steps Out Solo in Washington, D.C.: 'It's a Year of Learns' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle spoke out about her Netflix deal for the first time. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 14 2025, Updated 3:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Meghan Markle has addressed the fate of her Netflix series for the first time. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in Washington, D.C., without her husband, Prince Harry, as she attended Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday, October 14. Speaking at Day 2 of the event during a session titled "Next Level Influence: A Conversation With Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex," the former actress shed light on her Netflix deal, the launch of her brand As Ever and her series With Love, Meghan.

Meghan Markle Addresses Netflix Partnership for First Time

Source: Fortune/YouTube Meghan Markle was a speaker at a 'Fortune' summit on Tuesday, October 14.

During the panel, Fortune's Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer Alyson Shontell asked Meghan about what it was like to partner with Netflix after she and Harry stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020. That same year, Prince Harry and his wife signed a $100 deal with Netflix. The couple later extended the creative partnership through their company Archewell Productions with a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects earlier this year.

Source: Fortune/YouTube Meghan Markle appeared at the panel without her husband, Prince Harry.

"My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas' deal, once that had come to its term, the extension of it — which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership — was now being in a first-look deal," Meghan explained in response to Shontell's question. She continued, "Which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, then at the same time, shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else."

Meghan Markle Dodges Confirming Season 3 of Netflix Show

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle didn't confirm whether there would be a Season 3 of 'With Love, Meghan.'

Meghan was also asked about her Netflix series With Love, Meghan and whether it was renewed for a third season. The Suits alum didn't directly confirm or deny With Love, Meghan Season 3, though she promoted the show's upcoming project. "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one," she teased, noting the festive episode would include gift wrapping techniques she learned as an "advanced gift wrapping" teacher back in the day. "That's not the full circle I was expecting, but here we are," she joked.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle teased an upcoming holiday special for her Netflix show.