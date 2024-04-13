'Really Rude': Meghan Markle Labeled 'Bossy and Insecure' After Awkwardly Refusing to Let a Woman Pose With Prince Harry at Charity Polo Match
Meghan Markle didn’t want another woman standing by her man!
In a viral video clip, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, April 12, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to make a woman move so she was not next to Prince Harry in a photo op.
The former actress, who wore an elegant white dress to the charity polo match, was seen talking to a woman as she attempted to pose next to the royal. The individual then switched spots so she was next to Meghan as they all held a trophy together.
In response to the footage, social media users slammed the Suits alum for her behavior.
“Oh my gosh — she inserts herself into everything & controls everyone. Good grief,” one person wrote about the uncomfortable interaction, while another added, “Omg she is so cringe.”
“So f------ bossy & insecure,” a third said of the controversial ex-royal, as one more ranted, “I’m not understanding why she’s even in this shot, other than being a narcissistic control freak — she’s not one of the polo players, she’s a wife. She’s so rude to those other women it’s unbelievable.”
One more penned: “I am embarrassed for her. So many missed opportunities to be gracious.”
As OK! previously reported, the incident from the polo match came after reports claimed Harry would like to make amends with his family, but Meghan is not on board.
According to royal insider Tom Quinn, the 42-year-old expects the firm to extend a “groveling apology” before she agrees to accompany her husband to the U.K. amid rumors he will be traveling to London in May.
"Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the royal family have been sufficiently nice to her — and grovelingly apologized for the past — it's not going to happen," he told The Mirror newspaper on Thursday, April 11.
"There has been a shift here since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,” he continued, referring to Kate Middleton’s recent cancer diagnosis.
Tom’s comments came as reports said Harry will be bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on a trip to the U.K., where he hopes to repair the tensions between him and his family members.
"Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins or even the children of some of his friends,” an insider told The Daily Express.
"He feels like they have been away from the U.K. for far too long and wants to start building a life here. Not full-time, but a second home they can visit regularly," they added.