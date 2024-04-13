Prince Harry Is 'Lonely' in California Without His 'Lifelong Friends Around'
Ever since Kate Middleton and King Charles revealed they are both battling cancer, it seems like Prince Harry is attempting to step up to the plate and help out his loved ones.
“It can get quite lonely for Harry in California without his lifelong friends around,” said the source.
The redhead, 39, is even contemplating spending more time in the U.K. “There are no plans for him to move back for good,” the source said, adding that he's more “open to representing the family at various events abroad. There are plenty of Commonwealth countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, that are a much easier commute for him.”
“They adore the royals there. It would be a great place for Harry to pop up and do a few royal engagements,” said the source about Canada, where Meghan Markle, 42, filmed Suits for many years. “So, she might be more easily persuaded to visit in an official capacity.”
Right now, Harry and Prince William, 41, seem to still have tension between one another, especially since the former had some scathing remarks to say about his sibling in his book, Spare.
“There’s been too much hurt on both sides,” the source noted. “But they could find a way to repair some of the damage. The next couple of months will be very telling. Harry needs to realize he doesn’t have to choose between his loyalty to Meghan and his duty to his family. He can be a meaningful part of both worlds.”
According to another insider, King Charles, who announced his cancer diagnosis in January, is hoping to be with his youngest child in the next few months.
“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short," another source told Page Six. “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”
“It was a fantastic visit and, of course, the king was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source added.
Harry is set to come over to the U.K. in May, but it's unclear if Meghan will join him.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Richard Fitzwilliams shared.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
