Meghan Markle Wants 'Groveling Apology' From Royal Family Before She Agrees to Return to the U.K. With Prince Harry: 'Not Going to Happen'
Does the royal family still owe Meghan Markle an apology? She thinks so!
According to royal insider Tom Quinn, the Duchess of Sussex expects the firm to extend a “groveling apology” before she agrees to accompany Prince Harry to the U.K. amid reports he will be traveling to London in May.
Tom noted that while Harry hopes to mend his relationships with King Charles and Prince William, the former actress does not feel the same way.
"Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the royal family have been sufficiently nice to her — and grovelingly apologized for the past — it's not going to happen," he told The Mirror newspaper on Thursday, April 11.
"There has been a shift here since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,” he added, referencing Kate Middleton’s recent cancer diagnosis.
Tom’s remarks came after reports shared the redheaded royal will be taking Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on a trip to London, where he hopes to repair the tensions between him and his family members.
"Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins or even the children of some of his friends,” the source told The Daily Express.
"He feels like they have been away from the U.K. for far too long and wants to start building a life here. Not full-time, but a second home they can visit regularly," they added.
In addition to claims Harry supposedly wants to bury the hatchet, another insider alleged Charles also hopes to put an end to their yearslong feud once and for all.
“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short," the source spilled. “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”
Another insider shared how focused Harry is on bettering his relationship with Charles during his upcoming trip.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," they continued.