Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Failed Hollywood 'Rebrand' Led Public 'to Lose Interest' in Estranged Royals, Expert Claims

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Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 and made their way to California, they immersed themselves in a series of Hollywood endeavors. However, a PR expert recently claimed their failed "rebrand" in Tinseltown has caused the public to become bored with them.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ditched The Firm in January 2020

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex dropped 'Spare' in 2023.

"In the years following their highly publicized exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception," Achilles PR founder Doug Eldridge told Fox News on April 14. "From the Oprah [Winfrey] sit-down, to the tell-all book, to the perpetual cycle of ‘victim marketing’ many observers on both sides of the Atlantic began to question their motives and gradually began to form a polarizing view of the couple or even worse, lose interest altogether," he said.

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The Sussexes Previously Signed a $100 Million Deal with Netflix

Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex released her lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' on Netflix last year.

In 2023, Harry, 41, published his memoir, Spare, where he detailed his struggles as the second son of King Charles. Just two years prior, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Winfrey, 72, to explain their side of the story about why they left The Firm. As for their Hollywood business dealings, the pair signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce documentary content for the streamer. The Suits star's lifestyle docuseries With Love, Meghan also premiered last year and was not renewed for Season 3.

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The Couple's 'Identity' Was Tied to the Royal Family

Source: MEGA The couple's 'identity was almost singularly defined by their membership' in The Firm.

"Markle isn’t being cast for acting roles and their $100m deal with Netflix is no longer in place," Eldridge added. "That doesn’t mean they can’t or they won’t, but based on objective reporting, they simply aren’t at this point." He also stated the pair's "identity was almost singularly defined by their membership" in the royal family. "When that was no longer in place, it left the public wondering how to categorize them moving forward," Eldridge said. "They took a scattershot approach to projects and public engagements, which to some, seemed like a ‘spaghetti against the wall’ approach to figuring out what sticks."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montecito, California in 2020.