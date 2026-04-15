Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Bizarre' 'MasterChef' Appearance During Australia Tour: 'What a Way to Ruin a Good Show'
April 15 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's newest venture is acting as a guest judge on the Australian version of MasterChef — but fans may not be tuning in to see her cameo.
The Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry are currently Down Under for a four-day tour of the continent to undertake several engagements and commercial opportunities.
On Wednesday, April 15, Meghan stopped by the MasterChef studios to film her appearance.
“As part of her first Australian visit since 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, featured as a guest judge on the country’s most beloved cooking show,” the producers said in a statement. “Meghan mentored and guided our nation’s top home cooks alongside MasterChef Australia judges, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.”
Fans Are 'Going to Pass' on Watching Meghan Markle's Episode
Viewers rolled their eyes at the Suits star's most recent TV endeavor, taking to social media to express their criticism.
"For someone that wants privacy and to stay out of the press this is a very bizarre thing to do...much like her own shows! Very contradictory," a person commented under an Instagram post announcing Meghan's cameo.
"I'm going to pass, thank you," one wrote, while someone else chimed in: "Please advertise ahead of time what date, so those of who wish can avoid watching."
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"And here I was looking forward to the new season! Tuning out!" a viewer wrote.
"What a way to ruin a good show!" someone else said.
Meghan is not the first member of the royal family to appear on MasterChef Australia as King Charles and Queen Camilla dropped by the show in 2018.
Meghan Markle Is Charging Over $2,000 for a Meet and Greet
Meghan and Harry, 41, were previously in Melbourne and will also be hitting cities such as Sydney and Canberra on their visit. On Wednesday, the Invictus Games founder went to the Australian War Memorial, where he paid tribute to army veterans of the country.
“It was pretty cool to see him,” an onlooker named Eliana who caught a glimpse of the prince told People. “It was a big surprise as we had no idea he was coming today. Everyone seemed really happy to see him. He is definitely the most famous person I've ever seen.”
Other events the Sussexes will undertake on their schedule include appearances at the Royal Children's Hospital and the National Veterans' Art Museum. Meghan will also be going to a VIP all-girls retreat bash where tickets are priced up to $2,200 each.