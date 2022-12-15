Meghan Markle Was In 'A Really Calm Space' On Her Wedding Day: 'All I Wanted Was A Mimosa & A Croissant'

Since Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, was not attending the wedding due to health issues, she was

"Harry’s dad is very charming and I said to him, 'I’ve lost my dad in this,' so him as my father-in-law was really important to me. I asked him to walk me down the aisle, and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal," she said.

When Harry first saw Meghan walk down the aisle, he shared how he felt about his lady.

"'Look at me, look what I got, look what I found.' When we were at the at the alter, as far as I am concerned, it was the two of us," he noted.