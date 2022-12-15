Prince Harry Claims He Was 'Terrified' When Prince William 'Screamed & Shouted' At Him During Meeting To Discuss His Royal Future

Prince Harry claimed Prince William was less than pleased when the former was trying to figure out his future in the royal family.

When Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, announced they'd be moving to the U.S., the brood met at Sandringham to discuss the next steps.

“I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out," the prince said in the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan. “I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen."