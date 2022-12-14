Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Declare War On Buckingham Palace In Most Shocking Netflix Trailer Yet
In the most explosive trailer of Harry & Meghan to date, Meghan Markle declared war on the royal family.
The 65-second trailer featured the Duchess of Sussex, 41, suggesting that there was a conspiracy to attack her to protect other royals, as negative pieces on her would appear in the press following harsh ones featuring Prince Harry's relatives.
"There was a real kind of war against Meghan," the Suits alum's British privacy lawyer, Jenny Afia, said, "and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas."
Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser backed the legal mind's claims, explaining to the camera: "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace. So they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed."
The trailer then cut to Meghan recalling, "You would just see it play out. Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they would go, 'got to make that go away.'"
"But there's real estate on a website homepage. There's real estate there on a news paper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal," she continued as headlines featuring Meghan flashed along with a photo of the mother-of-two walking through paparazzi.
Of all of the stories and rumors written about Meghan in the press, her lawyer revealed it was the exposure of the breakdown of her client's relationship with her estranged dad, Thomas Markle, that was the "final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."
The upcoming three episodes of Harry & Meghan, set to be released Thursday, December 15, will cover Harry's estranged relationship with his brother, Prince William, as well as more shocking claims about what the couple endured at the hands of the royals.
In another trailer of the Thursday episodes, Meghan candidly said the royals "fed" her to "the wolves," referring to the public and relentless media. Meanwhile, Harry also took aim at his family, accusing them of doing anything to protect the heir while failing to look out for him and his wife.
"They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth about us," the red-headed prince said, calling it "institutional gaslighting."
Knowing that he had to pull his family out of the unhealthy situation they were placed in — Harry feared Meghan would end up with the same fate as his late mom, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 — King Charles III's youngest called the plane departure from the U.K. to America a "freedom flight."
Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 to give themselves a "chance to create that home that we had always wanted," as she shared in the trailer for part two of their series, with Harry adding of their Megxit: "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released last Thursday, December 8.