Sweet & Simple! How Meghan Markle Celebrated Her 41st Birthday

Meghan Markle chose to keep things low-key when marking another year around the sun. The mom-of-two turned 41 on August 4, but instead of a big blowout, her rep said she simply celebrated with "her family and dear friends."

Last year for her big day, the Suits alum launched the 40x40 initiative, in which she asked "40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce."