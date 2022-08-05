'There Is Bad Blood': Prince William & Kate Middleton Didn't Reach Out To Meghan Markle On Her Birthday, Source Reveals

Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to extend an olive branch to Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday by reaching out to her on social media, the duo did not communicate with her otherwise.

“Kate and William's staff posted a birthday message for Meghan on social media. That was deemed enough,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “There is very little contact between William and his brother, Harry, and even less contact between Kate and Meghan. They couples are not at war, but they are not friends. Both have moved on with their lives in different directions. Of course, there is bad blood but neither William nor Kate is interested in airing their dirty laundry in public. They only wish Harry and Meghan felt the same way."