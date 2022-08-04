Truce? Prince William & Kate Middleton Reach Out To Meghan Markle On Her 41st Birthday
An olive branch? Prince William and Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday — just a few months after she and Prince Harry visited the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
“Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” they wrote via their Instagram Story.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted the same photo of Meghan from the Jubilee, writing, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” the pair wrote.
In June, Harry, 37, and Meghan attended the Service of Thanksgiving with the former's older brother and wife, but it seemed as though they barely spoke one word to each other.
Expert Katie Nicholl explained why the two couples don't see eye to eye.
"I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted."
Now that Prince Harry is about to release his memoir this year, Kate and William are preparing for the worst.
"If there’s going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals," she said. "I think Harry and Meghan are absolutely going to have to respect the wishes of [Queen Elizabeth II] and [Prince Charles] and that these meetings remain private."
Kate and William are set to the visit the U.S. in December, but it's unclear if they will fly to California to spend time with the family-of-four.
