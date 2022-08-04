Truce? Prince William & Kate Middleton Reach Out To Meghan Markle On Her 41st Birthday

In June, Harry, 37, and Meghan attended the Service of Thanksgiving with the former's older brother and wife, but it seemed as though they barely spoke one word to each other.

Expert Katie Nicholl explained why the two couples don't see eye to eye.

"I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted."