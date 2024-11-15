Meghan Markle 'Is Clearly Wearing the Pants' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry, Friend Reveals: 'She's Perfect for Him'
Meghan Markle is often blamed for Prince Harry's public move to the U.S., but an old friend revealed the Duchess of Sussex is just what the royal wanted in a spouse.
“He loved being ordered about and told what to do,” one person who attended Sandhurst with Harry told an outlet. “He was quite good at being in the military and really liked it. He especially liked being told what to do.”
“He was a good guy actually. We all liked him. It was funny though — he did like to be the center of attention," they added. "If he wasn’t getting enough he would do something ‘wacky’ to get it until all eyes were back on him."
Since leaving the U.K., the Sussexes have built a new life for themselves in Meghan's home state of California.
“It’s sad he’s no longer talking to his family — but I can’t say I’m surprised," the source shared. "Again, he liked a firm hand and he found Meghan. She’s clearly wearing the pants in the family and is the driving force so, really, she’s perfect for him.”
OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the ongoing rumors about the Sussexes distancing themselves professionally.
"All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we've got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change his own world," the commentator told GB News.
"So you have to work out why has this happened — was Meghan fed up with him to get rid of him for ten days? Are they really just going to divide their work? What actually is the reason?" Levin asked.
While attempting to establish themselves in Hollywood, the Sussexes were called a "flop," but the Duke of Sussex is now prioritizing his humanitarian efforts instead of working as a producer.
"My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end. Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied," Levin stated.
"As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner," she added.
Harry's approval rating in the U.K. declined after he immigrated to the U.S., but he continues to be praised for his time in the military.
"I think if he was very popular, he would be very positive with the way he talks about the charities. The thing that we saw that was very popular was when he was with Jimmy Fallon, taking on the haunted maze," Levin said, referring to Harry's appearance on the late-night talk show.
"There we saw the original Harry. He was laughing, he was enjoying himself, he was as happy as can be," she added of Harry's appearance. "He's gone back to being a teenager and enjoying himself."
Royal editor Richard Eden predicted the veteran will continue to dedicate himself to his charitable efforts.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus Games his patronage of WellChild for example.”
