Meghan Markle 'Is Clearly Wearing the Pants' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry, Friend Reveals: 'She's Perfect for Him'

“He loved being ordered about and told what to do,” one person who attended Sandhurst with Harry told an outlet. “He was quite good at being in the military and really liked it. He especially liked being told what to do.”

“He was a good guy actually. We all liked him. It was funny though — he did like to be the center of attention," they added. "If he wasn’t getting enough he would do something ‘wacky’ to get it until all eyes were back on him."