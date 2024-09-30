or
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are at 'the Beginning of the End' of Their Professional Relationship

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are separating their professional lives.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning to publicly distance themselves from their joint Sussex brand after a series of failures in Hollywood.

Royal biographer Angela Levin predicted the Duke of Sussex's recent trip to New York City marks a new chapter in the Sussexes' lives in the U.S.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their Archewell brand in 2020.

"All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we've got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change his own world," the commentator told GB News.

"So you have to work out why has this happened — was Meghan fed up with him to get rid of him for ten days? Are they really just going to divide their work? What actually is the reason?" Levin asked.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were called 'grifters' by a Spotify executive.

While in New York, Harry used his time to bring attention to his charitable efforts, — but Meghan stayed behind in California.

"My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end. Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied," Levin stated.

"As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner," she added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Prince Harry

Before Harry left the royal fold, the duke was praised for his commitment to humanitarian efforts.

"I think if he was very popular, he would be very positive with the way he talks about the charities," Levin shared. "The thing that we saw that was very popular was when he was with Jimmy Fallon, taking on the haunted maze."

"There we saw the original Harry. He was laughing, he was enjoying himself, he was as happy as can be," she added of Harry's recent appearance on the talk show. "He's gone back to being a teenager and enjoying himself."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden claimed Harry's time at Climate Week in New York is the beginning of the next stage of his professional life.

“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”

Although Harry received pushback for his decisions after "Megxit," the duke is often praised for launching the Invictus Games.

“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus games his patronage of WellChild for example.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Harry's popularity declined after moving to California, but his trip to New York reminded Brits of his past.

“We loved him then. He was seen holding African children in his arms, opening hospitals and schools, raising millions and millions for Africa," royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted. "That was ‘Peak Harry,’ and I think he's going through a period of reflection at the moment."

