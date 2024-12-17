or
Meghan Markle Is 'Frustrated' Kate Middleton Isn't 'Stepping Up More' to Help Prince Harry After She Was Dubbed the Royal 'Peacemaker'

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle struggled to bond during the duchess' time in the U.K.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton failed to find common ground during the duchess' royal career, and Prince William and Prince Harry's inability to reconcile might widen the wedge between the royal wives even more so.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is often seen as a grounding force within the royal family.

"Meghan is well aware that William has major reservations about making peace with Harry, let alone inviting him back into the fold," the insider told an outlet.

"But she believes he would be a lot more inclined if he had more encouragement from others, especially Kate, who – in her mind – aren’t doing enough to soften William’s stance," the source noted.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hasn't returned to the U.K. since 2022.

Earlier this year, Kate was diagnosed with cancer, and the insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex wants to be sensitive to the Princess of Wales' health despite their disagreements.

"Meghan is very anxious not to appear critical of Kate, especially after what she’s been through this year," the source noted.

"But at the same time, she does privately find it frustrating that she isn’t stepping up more to help Harry — especially as she’s touted as the peacemaker," they continued.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extended their support to Kate Middleton during her cancer battle.

In September, Kate took to social media to update the public on her well-being after months of living under the radar.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

The princess' outlook on life was changed due to her health scare, but she still hasn't publicly reunited with her American-based in-laws.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has a new outlook on life after battling cancer.

Even though the Sussexes' tell-all projects painted the Waleses as cold, the royal rebels still supported Kate.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the duo said in a statement after the senior royal announced she was undergoing treatment.

Insiders spoke to Heat Magazine.

