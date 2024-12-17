Meghan Markle Is 'Frustrated' Kate Middleton Isn't 'Stepping Up More' to Help Prince Harry After She Was Dubbed the Royal 'Peacemaker'

In September, Kate took to social media to update the public on her well-being after months of living under the radar.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."