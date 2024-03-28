Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Discussing' a Second Tell-All Book as Kate Middleton and King Charles Battle Cancer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to build their Sussex brand in the U.S., but experts wonder if King Charles and Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnoses will stop any potential tell-all projects from being released.
In 2023, the Duke of Sussex put out his controversial memoir, Spare, and now the couple is expected to release a sequel.
“I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book. He can’t write another Spare, but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project," Quinn explained. "You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability – it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you."
Commentator Ingrid Seward thinks the Duchess of Sussex is working on an autobiography.
“I can't see that Harry's up for writing another book. I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan. That's got to be [on its way] because that's really going to be the only way she's going to make serious money is [to write it],” Ingrid Seward explained.
On Friday, March 22, Kate updated fans on her health after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported Richard Fitzwilliams predicted the Sussexes' carrying out their "American royal" plot wouldn't be well received as Kate begins cancer treatment.
"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Fitzwilliams shared. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."
"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.
Experts spoke to The Mirror.