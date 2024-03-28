OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Discussing' a Second Tell-All Book as Kate Middleton and King Charles Battle Cancer

prince harry meghan markle discussing second book kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to build their Sussex brand in the U.S., but experts wonder if King Charles and Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnoses will stop any potential tell-all projects from being released.

In 2023, the Duke of Sussex put out his controversial memoir, Spare, and now the couple is expected to release a sequel.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle discussing second book kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is battling cancer.

“I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book. He can’t write another Spare, but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.

"Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project," Quinn explained. "You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability – it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle discussing second book kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to release a 'Spare' sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

Commentator Ingrid Seward thinks the Duchess of Sussex is working on an autobiography.

“I can't see that Harry's up for writing another book. I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan. That's got to be [on its way] because that's really going to be the only way she's going to make serious money is [to write it],” Ingrid Seward explained.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle discussing second book kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry currently reside in California.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, March 22, Kate updated fans on her health after months of avoiding the spotlight.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle discussing second book kate middleton cancer
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pursuing careers in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Richard Fitzwilliams predicted the Sussexes' carrying out their "American royal" plot wouldn't be well received as Kate begins cancer treatment.

"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Fitzwilliams shared. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."

"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.

Experts spoke to The Mirror.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.