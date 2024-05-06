Kate Middleton Was 'Focused on Her Work' Before Taking a Step Back From Duties Due to Cancer Diagnosis
Kate Middleton took a step back from the spotlight after being diagnosed with cancer, but one royal expert applauded the accomplishments she made throughout her time as a working royal.
Marlene Koenig claimed the Princess of Wales was "focused on work" before her health challenges led her to take a break from duties.
"All you need to do is look at her patronages, charities, her commitment to education and see what her focus has been since marrying William," the royal historian told GB News.
Koenig later admitted she had "no idea" when the brunette beauty would return to attending public engagements because it's "a decision between the Princess of Wales and her doctors."
In March, Kate returned to social media to update the public on her well-being.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to Instagram. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported friend and designer Amaia Arrieta revealed Kate's condition is taking an emotional toll on the Wales family.
“I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through h---, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal,” Arrieta said in an interview.
Arrieta hasn't discussed her relationship with William and Kate in the past, but she gushed about their children elsewhere in the interview.
“Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look,” she shared of dressing them. “It’s often a very tight deadline. We would do anything for them… the children always look amazing in the end."