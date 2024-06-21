OK Magazine
Meghan Markle Was Denied Request for Free Clothes and Handbags From Victoria Beckham, Spills Author

meghan markle denied request free clothes handbags from victoria beckham
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Did Meghan Markle try to use her former royal status to get free goodies?

In Tom Bower's new book, The House of Beckhams, the author claimed that while engaged to Prince Harry, she asked Victoria Beckham for free bags and clothing.

meghan markle victoria beckham
Source: mega

Meghan Markle allegedly asked for freebies from Victoria Beckham.

However, the request was "vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules," Bower said.

The decision may have rubbed the mom-of-two, 42, the wrong way, as she and the Spare author, 39, invited the fashion designer, 50 and her husband, David Beckham, 49, only to their 2018 wedding ceremony and not the party.

meghan markle victoria beckham
Source: mega

Tom Bower claimed the actress once 'put on airs' around the fashion designer.

Elsewhere in the book, the royal expert alleged that when Meghan first joined the royal family, she "put on airs" around Victoria because she felt they had "little in common."

"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame," Bower explained. "As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order."

However, the Suits actress became "irritated" when she uncovered that the "Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself."

"They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess," Bower noted.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
meghan markle victoria beckham
Source: mega

The Sussexes invited the Beckhams to their wedding ceremony but not the party.

Despite all of this, the two couples appeared to be on good terms — until Meghan reportedly accused the Spice Girls alum of "leaking" stories about the Sussexes to the press.

An insider said the accusations made David "absolutely bloody furious."

"Any making-up now is so unlikely. Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," the source spilled to a news outlet.

meghan markle victoria beckham
Source: mega

The parents-of-four are on good terms with the royal family.

The stars' fallout hasn't affected the Beckhams' relationship with the royal family — in fact, the retired soccer icon was recently seen chatting with King Charles at The King's Foundation Awards on June 11.

"It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people," a source shared. "Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her."

The Mirror obtained the excerpts from Bower's book.

