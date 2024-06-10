Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Not on Same Page' as Former Actress Focuses on Hollywood Comeback

The Duke of Sussex left the royal fold in 2020, and Quinn believes the veteran is still adjusting to life outside the palace gates.

"Given Harry was born into the royal family in Britain, it's understandable that he would have a strong emotional attachment to his past as part of the royal family," he explained.

"On the other hand, Meghan was born and raised in America and it would feel more like home to her and so it makes sense that she has an easier time moving on from their time as working members of the royal family and is focused on her opportunities in the U.S.," he continued.