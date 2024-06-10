Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Not on Same Page' as Former Actress Focuses on Hollywood Comeback
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building their careers in Hollywood after a rocky year in the industry, but it looks like the couple might not agree on how they will take on Tinseltown.
"Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent, but then she was only part of the royal family for a relatively short time," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "She has more to focus on in the States than her husband has."
According to the commentator, Harry "has a little to do beyond brooding over the past."
The Duke of Sussex left the royal fold in 2020, and Quinn believes the veteran is still adjusting to life outside the palace gates.
"Given Harry was born into the royal family in Britain, it's understandable that he would have a strong emotional attachment to his past as part of the royal family," he explained.
"On the other hand, Meghan was born and raised in America and it would feel more like home to her and so it makes sense that she has an easier time moving on from their time as working members of the royal family and is focused on her opportunities in the U.S.," he continued.
Despite the Sussexes having different upbringings, Quinn noted that the partners can still root for one another.
"As a couple, they may be able to navigate these differences and find ways to support each other in their respective pursuits," Quinn concluded. "It could simply be a matter of balancing individual ambitions with their shared commitment as a married couple."
OK! previously reported Richard Fitzwilliams speculated that the Sussexes want to become the American version of Victoria and David Beckham.
"The Beckhams are probably everything that Harry and Meghan would like to be," Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "You can't compare Harry and Meghan to the Beckhams."
In Fitzwilliams' eyes, the Beckhams are "international superstars" while the Sussexes are still rebuilding their image after being branded as a "Hollywood flop."
"This is the thing the Beckhams have not only survived, they've thrived," he noted.
David and Victoria's romance became public fodder during the early stages of their decades-long romance, and they continue to captivate fans.
"The Beckhams and the Sussexes aren't comparable — they aren't on the same level," Fitzwilliams said. "There isn't a modest comparison other than the superficial, because you've got those who've basically survived decades — and they're absolutely huge."
"So I don't think there's any possibility of Harry and Meghan resembling that level," he added.
Despite the decline of their approval rating in the U.K., Harry and Meghan admitted they're enjoying living in California.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan admitted.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
