Meghan Markle Ordered Prince Harry to Ignore David Beckham at 2018 Invictus Games So Sussexes Would Get More Press

More insight into the Sussexes' strained relationship with the Beckhams has been revealed via Tom Bower's new book The House of Beckham — and according to the author, Meghan Markle is to blame for the tension.

Bower believes the couples' dynamic first started to crack around the time of Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, which was allegedly why the parents-of-four were invited to the ceremony only.