Meghan Markle Ordered Prince Harry to Ignore David Beckham at 2018 Invictus Games So Sussexes Would Get More Press
More insight into the Sussexes' strained relationship with the Beckhams has been revealed via Tom Bower's new book The House of Beckham — and according to the author, Meghan Markle is to blame for the tension.
Bower believes the couples' dynamic first started to crack around the time of Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, which was allegedly why the parents-of-four were invited to the ceremony only.
"Meghan appeared to want to punish the Beckhams. Television pictures of the couple arriving at St. George’s Chapel for the wedding showed Victoria stony-faced and David chewing gum. Meghan had not invited them to the wedding dinner," Bower shared. "Her veto was an insult. After all, many guests such as George Clooney and other Hollywood stars invited that evening did not even know Meghan."
However, Meghan, 42, made a shocking and bold move toward the athlete, 49, when he attended Harry's Invictus Games that same year, as Bower alleged she ensured her husband, 39, snubbed David.
"On the agreed day to meet Prince Harry [David] was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry," the author said.
"‘Where is he?’ Beckham asked the Games’ officials as he waited. ‘When will I meet him?’ he kept asking. Beckham was unaware that the Prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him," the write continued. "Photographs of the two together were forbidden."
Bower claimed the Sussexes made the move because "in her bad mood, both [Meghan] and Harry were constantly searching the internet for critical comments about themselves. She was not happy to read anything flattering in the media about the Beckhams."
- 'Deluded' Meghan Markle Became 'Irritated' When She Found Out Victoria Beckham Was 'Considerably' Wealthier Than Her, Claims Author
- A Prince Without a Kingdom: Harry Is 'Homesick' for Royal Family While Meghan Markle Is Fixated on 'Winning Over Hollywood'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Forced to Accept the Royal Family Is 'Very United Without Them'
As OK! reported, Harry and Meghan's relationship with the fashion designer and the retired soccer superstar took an even worse turn when the Suits actress accused the couple of "leaking" negative stories about the parents-of-two to the press.
An insider said the unfounded claims made David "absolutely bloody furious."
"Any making-up now is so unlikely," the source told a news outlet. "Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite their fallout, the Beckhams are in a much better place with some members of the monarchy.
"Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her," a source explained to a news outlet.
The Mirror obtained excerpts from Bower's book.