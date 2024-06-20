OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Ordered Prince Harry to Ignore David Beckham at 2018 Invictus Games So Sussexes Would Get More Press

meghan markle ordered prince harry ignore david beckham invictus games press
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 20 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

More insight into the Sussexes' strained relationship with the Beckhams has been revealed via Tom Bower's new book The House of Beckham — and according to the author, Meghan Markle is to blame for the tension.

Bower believes the couples' dynamic first started to crack around the time of Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, which was allegedly why the parents-of-four were invited to the ceremony only.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ordered prince harry ignore david beckham invictus games press
Source: mega

A writer claimed Meghan Markle wanted to become more popular that Victoria Beckham.

"Meghan appeared to want to punish the Beckhams. Television pictures of the couple arriving at St. George’s Chapel for the wedding showed Victoria stony-faced and David chewing gum. Meghan had not invited them to the wedding dinner," Bower shared. "Her veto was an insult. After all, many guests such as George Clooney and other Hollywood stars invited that evening did not even know Meghan."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ordered prince harry ignore david beckham invictus games press
Source: mega

The Beckhams were invited to the Sussexes' wedding ceremony, but not the party.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Meghan, 42, made a shocking and bold move toward the athlete, 49, when he attended Harry's Invictus Games that same year, as Bower alleged she ensured her husband, 39, snubbed David.

"On the agreed day to meet Prince Harry [David] was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry," the author said.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ordered prince harry ignore david beckham invictus games press
Source: mega

The parents-of-two married in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

"‘Where is he?’ Beckham asked the Games’ officials as he waited. ‘When will I meet him?’ he kept asking. Beckham was unaware that the Prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him," the write continued. "Photographs of the two together were forbidden."

Bower claimed the Sussexes made the move because "in her bad mood, both [Meghan] and Harry were constantly searching the internet for critical comments about themselves. She was not happy to read anything flattering in the media about the Beckhams."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ordered prince harry ignore david beckham invictus games press
Source: mega

The Beckhams are on 'good terms' with the British monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Harry and Meghan's relationship with the fashion designer and the retired soccer superstar took an even worse turn when the Suits actress accused the couple of "leaking" negative stories about the parents-of-two to the press.

An insider said the unfounded claims made David "absolutely bloody furious."

"Any making-up now is so unlikely," the source told a news outlet. "Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Despite their fallout, the Beckhams are in a much better place with some members of the monarchy.

"Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her," a source explained to a news outlet.

The Mirror obtained excerpts from Bower's book.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.