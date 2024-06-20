'Deluded' Meghan Markle Became 'Irritated' When She Found Out Victoria Beckham Was 'Considerably' Wealthier Than Her, Claims Author

"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order," Bower explained.

However, she became "irritated" when she discovered that the "Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess."