'Deluded' Meghan Markle Became 'Irritated' When She Found Out Victoria Beckham Was 'Considerably' Wealthier Than Her, Claims Author
Did Meghan Markle act like a snob toward Victoria Beckham?
The women's relationship is dissected in Tom Bower's book The House of Beckham, where he claimed the Duchess of Sussex once "put on airs" around the fashion designer because Meghan felt they had "little in common" when she joined the royal family.
"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order," Bower explained.
However, she became "irritated" when she discovered that the "Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess."
Despite the claims, the mother-of-four, 50, and her husband, David Beckham, 49, were once pals with Meghan and Prince Harry, 39, and even attended their wedding, but as OK! reported, their relationships crumbled after the Sussexes allegedly accused the power couple of "leaking" stories and "saying nasty things" about the California residents.
An insider said the unfounded claims made the soccer star "absolutely bloody furious."
"Any making-up now is so unlikely," the source told a news outlet. "Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it."
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told a separate publication that the parents-of-two likely harbor some jealousy toward the Spice Girls alum and her spouse.
"The Beckhams are probably everything that Harry and Meghan would like to be. You can't compare Harry and Meghan to the Beckhams," he insisted. "This is the thing the Beckhams have not only survived, they've thrived."
"The Beckhams and the Sussexes aren't comparable — they aren't on the same level," he noted. "There isn't a modest comparison other than the superficial, because you've got those who've basically survived decades — and they're absolutely huge. So I don't think there's any possibility of Harry and Meghan resembling that level."
On the other hand, Victoria and David are said to have developed a close bond with the monarchy.
"It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people," a source shared. "Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her."
The Express obtained a copy of Bower's book.