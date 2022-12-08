Meghan Markle Describes Her & Prince Harry's Engagement Interview As An 'Orchestrated Reality Show'

The dad-of-two previously brought up how he wasn't sure if he'd ever find a partner who could understand his lifestyle.

"I saw the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. I remember thinking, 'How can I find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all of the baggage that comes being with me?' Every relationship that I had within a matter of weeks or months was splattered all over the newspapers and that person’s family and the rest of their lives turned upside down. So after one or two girlfriends, the third and fourth, I was like, 'Hang on a second, I don’t know if I want this.' When I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media – the same media that had driven away other people. I knew the only way this could possibly work was by keeping it quiet as long as possible," he stated.