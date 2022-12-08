Meghan Markle Describes Her & Prince Harry's Engagement Interview As An 'Orchestrated Reality Show'
Meghan Markle recalled her and Prince Harry's famous sit-down interview after they got engaged in 2017.
“It was, you know, rehearsed,” she said in the third episode of their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which dropped on Thursday, December 8, adding that it was like an "orchestrated reality show."
“We did the thing out with the press, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview. So it’s all in that same moment," she added.
The 41-year-old star also noted that she and Prince Harry, 38, had gone over what they were going to say before sitting down and gushing over their engagement.
“We weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want,” said before Harry interjected, saying, “We are not allowed to tell our story.”
“That is true,” Meghan responded. “I guess that’s why we’re here.”
Harry also praised his now-wife for adjusting to royal life rather quickly. “I thought to myself, what a dream,” Harry gushed of Meghan's first walkabout after their engagement. “I’ve found a woman that not necessarily finds this easy, but is able to do it and make it look easy.”
The dad-of-two previously brought up how he wasn't sure if he'd ever find a partner who could understand his lifestyle.
"I saw the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. I remember thinking, 'How can I find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all of the baggage that comes being with me?' Every relationship that I had within a matter of weeks or months was splattered all over the newspapers and that person’s family and the rest of their lives turned upside down. So after one or two girlfriends, the third and fourth, I was like, 'Hang on a second, I don’t know if I want this.' When I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media – the same media that had driven away other people. I knew the only way this could possibly work was by keeping it quiet as long as possible," he stated.
