Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Never Went 2 Weeks Without Seeing Each Other Before Engagement
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating, the duo had an important rule — to see each other often.
"We knew up until then that we really connected and were drawn to each other," the 41-year-old said in episode one of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8.
"She had a two-week rule and said we have to see each other in or around two weeks. I said, 'How is that even possible? I am not going to be able to see you that much,'" Harry, 38, recalled.
However, since the public still didn't know about the pair's romance, Meghan "could still get on a commercial flight and be under the radar," she noted.
"It made more sense for her to come to me — we could stay on palace grounds, do these things without someone taking a photograph and it becoming news," the prince said.
"Everything had to be so secretive. It accelerated the way you knew each other. You’re just together," Meghan said of their relationship.
The pair's secret was then revealed, so the mom-of-two decided she wanted to go all out before the news leaked.
"We went to this Halloween party where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know," Meghan recalled. "We were like this might be our last shot to go out and have fun. His cousin Eugenie and her boyfriend at the time, Jack, his friend Marcus were all there. It was silly fun."
"Naively I didn’t know what I was walking into, but in 2016 is when suddenly everything changed," Meghan added.
As OK! previously reported, the two connected through social media.
"I was like, 'Who is that?' She sent me an email saying I know you’re single and a friend of mine asked about you and he’d like to meet you. I said, who is it? And she said it’s Prince Haz and I said, 'Who is that?' I asked if I could see his feed. That is the thing – that is your homework, I was like let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else knows about them, what they’re putting out about themselves. That to me was the best barometer. I went through and was just beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and the time he was spending in Africa," the TV star said.
