Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Never Went 2 Weeks Without Seeing Each Other Before Engagement

As OK! previously reported, the two connected through social media.

"I was like, 'Who is that?' She sent me an email saying I know you’re single and a friend of mine asked about you and he’d like to meet you. I said, who is it? And she said it’s Prince Haz and I said, 'Who is that?' I asked if I could see his feed. That is the thing – that is your homework, I was like let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else knows about them, what they’re putting out about themselves. That to me was the best barometer. I went through and was just beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and the time he was spending in Africa," the TV star said.