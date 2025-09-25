'Furious' Stassi Schroeder Refuses to Watch Meghan Markle's Show Anymore After Duchess Leaves Her Off As Ever Gifting Package: 'The Last Straw'

Article continues below advertisement

Stassi Schroeder is no longer a fan of Meghan Markle. On a new episode of her “Stassi” podcast, the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum vented about being left out of Meghan’s recent As Ever PR gifting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stassi Schroeder said she will no longer watch Meghan Markle’s Netflix show.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have literally defended her when no one else did,” Schroeder fumed. “I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f----- PR reach out.” Schroeder didn’t hold back, claiming Meghan, 44, likely doesn’t take her seriously. “The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person,” she alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravo star made it clear she’s done supporting Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan. “That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I’m not watching her show anymore,” she said. “I’m not going to talk about her anymore. I’m going to unfollow her right now … Done,” Schroeder declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube The reality star was upset after being left out of Meghan Markle’s recent As Ever PR gifting.

Article continues below advertisement

She also questioned Meghan’s loyalty after watching her send PR packages to others. “When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s-- about you — Claudia [Oshry] and Jackie [Oshry] don’t talk s-- about her, but they literally, they’ve questioned her, and they also say, ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this,’” she ranted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this because Stassi’s her number one fan.’ Everyone f----- knows. No longer,” the reality starlet added. “My feelings are hurt and I’m a toxic fan … I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stassi Schroeder said she has always 'defended' the former royal but now feels ignored.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the blonde babe, Meghan is focusing on critics instead of supporters. “I think it’s her way of trying to control the narrative. I think she’s controlling,” she claimed, calling Meghan a “control freak” and even comparing her to Blake Lively, though she didn’t elaborate on her thought process.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Stassi has been outspoken about Meghan’s projects. Months earlier, the Basically Stassi star defended Meghan’s Netflix show after backlash in March. “Anyone complaining about this like they’re expecting this to be something they can relate to, that’s not the point,” she explained on Instagram. “I love this. This is something I absolutely cannot f---- relate to.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube The podcast host called Meghan Markle a 'control freak' who focuses on critics instead of fans.