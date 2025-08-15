Meghan Markle Slammed as 'Unhygienic' After Posting Nasty As Ever Footage Featuring a Bug and Leftover Food
Meghan Markle was slammed after posting a questionable video to her As Ever product account.
In the clip, a cup of tea is placed next to a plate of cookies, two of which are branded “As” and “ever.”
On the plate, which featured cookies, was a bug.
Critics Slammed Meghan Markle's Post
Critics were quick to slam Meghan for the ordeal, with one noting she’s so “unhygienic.”
“Didn’t she say she pays attention to every detail?” another person asked. “I’m working out while I write this, so I don’t have the exact quote, but if M said she pays attention to details, she’s wrong. Notice the bug! But she didn’t.”
Another person noted they saw the critter and “wouldn’t be surprised” if roaches were spotted “crawling over her food next.”
A Cookie Had a Bite Taken Out of It
Fans also noticed one of the cookies had a bite taken out of it.
“She actually put a bitten cookie back on the plate so gross, so unhygienic, I’m gagging,” one X member wrote, while another user questioned why one would “take a bite out of a cookie and then put the cookie back on the plate.”
Martha Stewart Came After Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand
Aside from social media critics, Martha Stewart recently came after Meghan for her As Ever brand.
"Meghan I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about," the famous chef stated to a news outlet. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."
According to an insider, Stewart isn't fond of Meghan.
"Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks," a source revealed to an outlet. "She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie."
Martha Stewart Refused to Answer a Question About Meghan Markle
The insider added the former Martha Stewart Show host spent "decades" building her brand, so "if Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again."
"Martha doesn’t put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won’t hold back in trying to take her down," the source claimed.
In May, while hosting an "In Conversation" chat with Benjamin Law, Stewart refused to answer a question about Meghan's brand.
According to a news outlet, after a journalist asked about Meghan's viral jams, she replied, "No, I'm not going there," and moved on to the next question.