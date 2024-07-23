Meghan Markle Endorsing Kamala Harris 'Could Be Her First Step' Into the Political World

Typically, members of the royal family are expected to be apolitical, but Meghan has a history of contributing to campaigns. After becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan embraced her American roots by inviting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Frogmore Cottage in 2019.

"Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.

"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election," the royal American commentator continued. "We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door."