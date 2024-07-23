OK Magazine
Meghan Markle Endorsing Kamala Harris 'Could Be Her First Step' Into the Political World

meghan markle endorsing kamala harris first step entering political world
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is expected to endorse Kamala Harris.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris could receive a royal endorsement from Meghan Markle as the politician joins the presidential race.

The Duchess of Sussex has a history of advocacy work and supporting the Democratic Party before joining the royal family, and the Harris campaign could help Meghan launch a future career in public affairs.

meghan markle endorsing kamala harris first step entering political world
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle worked at the U.S. embassy in Argentina.

"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan told Gloria Steinem in 2020 while discussing the importance of voting. "For me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity."

The Duchess of Sussex is half African-American and half Caucasian and celebrated Harris' Afro-Jamaican and Indian heritage before she became VP.

meghan markle endorsing kamala harris first step entering political world
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the U.S.

Typically, members of the royal family are expected to be apolitical, but Meghan has a history of contributing to campaigns. After becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan embraced her American roots by inviting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Frogmore Cottage in 2019.

"Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.

"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election," the royal American commentator continued. "We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door."

meghan markle endorsing kamala harris first step entering political world
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

After returning to California, rumors began to swirl that Meghan hoped to run for office, but she has yet to confirm if she will transition into a career in civil service.

"I don't feel like she has tough enough skin, but I do believe that this is important to her," Schofield admitted.

"We saw her in 2020 work with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama to do campaigns for women voting, getting women to the polls," the podcaster added.

Source: @VP/TWITTER
In 2020, the Sussexes seemingly supported President Joe Biden after Meghan branded Donald Trump as "divisive."

"We also saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Time 100 event on ABC say Americans 'deserved change' during 2020, which was a very subtle endorsement of Joe Biden at the time," Schofield pointed out.

"This could be her first step in the door," she continued. "I think that Kamala would welcome it because all press is good press at this point. You have to get people excited about you, and sometimes that's throwing everybody a curveball like Meghan Markle."

Although Meghan hasn't commented on the current election, Harris supported the Duchess of Sussex during her brief time as a working royal. In 2019, Meghan admitted that she wasn't "okay" while balancing being a new mom and public scrutiny.

"This is incredibly important. We must remember that it’s a sign of strength to show emotion," Harris penned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Meghan, we are with you."

